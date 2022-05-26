JLL Names Larry Quinlan to its Board of Directors

Sheila Penrose to retire from the Board after a distinguished tenure

CHICAGO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) announced that Larry Quinlan was elected to serve as an independent, non-executive member of its Board of Directors at the company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders today. He will serve as a member of the Audit and Risk and Nominating, Governance & Sustainability Committees.

Quinlan is the former Global Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Deloitte, where he had responsibility for the company's technology strategy and operations and oversaw more than 10,000 information technology (IT) professionals in 175 countries. In his more than 33 years at Deloitte, Quinlan led major client relationships and advised company boards and CEOs on a wide range of IT, cybersecurity and digital strategic priorities.

"Larry brings to JLL deep expertise across every facet of the digital and technology transformation journey," said Siddharth N. (Bobby) Mehta, Chairman of the JLL Board of Directors. "His extensive leadership in digital and technology strategy and operations, and cybersecurity, will be invaluable as we continue to grow our JLL Technologies business and support our clients' technology business needs."

Currently, Quinlan serves on the board of ServiceNow. He also is a member of the non-profit boards of KIPP Charter Schools Miami and Easterseals South Florida and co-founded TechPACT, an organization focused on inclusion and equity in the technology industry. He is a frequent speaker on the topics of leadership, information technology transformation and diversity, equity and inclusion.

Quinlan has a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Management from the University of the West Indies, a Master of Business Administration from Baruch College and received an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of the West Indies.

In another change to JLL's Board, Sheila Penrose did not stand for re-election. Penrose served as a Director since 2002 and Chairman of the Board from 2005 through 2020.

"On behalf of the Board and JLL, I would like to thank Sheila for her extensive contributions over the last 20 years," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Her broad perspectives, deep insight and leadership as former chairman helped guide JLL's growth and commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Mehta added, "Sheila has served our Board and the company's shareholders with extraordinary commitment, diligence and distinction for which we are incredibly grateful."

In addition to Mehta, Quinlan and Ulbrich, JLL's Board members include Hugo Bagué, Matthew Carter, Jr., Samuel A. Di Piazza, Jr., Tina Ju, Bridget Macaskill, Deborah H. McAneny, Jeetu Patel, Ann Marie Petach and Efrain Rivera.

