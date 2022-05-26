Need a job? Subway® Hiring 50,000 New Team Members in June Ahead of its Biggest Summer Yet

Job perks include academic scholarships, preferred rates on higher education tuition, transportation incentives, retail discounts and much more.

MILFORD, Conn. , May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Subway® announced plans to add more than 50,000 new in restaurant team members in June as part of a nationwide hiring program. The push to hire at restaurants across the country comes as Subway prepares for its biggest summer yet, following record sales in 2022 and the company's menu refresh last year.

Subway Sandwich Artist (PRNewswire)

Whether it's the perfect summer job or a long-term career with growth potential, more than 20,000 Subway restaurants have exciting opportunities for jobseekers across the nation, with open roles ranging from Sandwich Artist® to management.

In addition to employee training, growth and development programs, Subway restaurant careers offer a variety of employee perks and benefits to help achieve personal and professional goals. From academic scholarships and preferred rates on higher education tuition, to health and wellness perks, transportation incentives and technology savings, working at Subway can be an exciting opportunity. In fact, 230 sandwich artists around the world have been awarded Fresh Start Scholarships this year. Eligible candidates also receive a wide range of discounts and rewards from thousands of brands in travel, electronics, retail, entertainment, restaurants and more.

If you are interested in joining the winning team at Subway as it gears up for a historic summer, please visit www.mysubwaycareer.com or text SUBHIRE to 242424. Subway restaurants are independently owned and operated. Franchisees are the employers of all team members and are solely responsible for employment responsibilities in their restaurants.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests, across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway® franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

