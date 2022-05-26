PGT Trucking, Locomation, and Nikola Corporation Present Innovation Showcase

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, is taking an industry-leading approach to driver turnover, efficiency and reducing carbon emissions ⁠— mainstream issues plaguing the trucking sector. Together with its partners, Locomation and Nikola Corporation, PGT hosted an Innovation Showcase on May 20, 2022, at PGT's corporate headquarters in Aliquippa, PA, to feature revolutionary transportation solutions that will become the Future of FlatbedSM.

Locomation’s Autonomous Relay Convoy (ARC) Tractor and Nikola’s Tre BEV Tractor and Mobile Charging Trailer (MCT) were on display at PGT Trucking's corporate headquarters during the Innovation Showcase. (PRNewswire)

"PGT is listening to our customers. We know their pain points. And we are taking proactive measures to find innovative shipping solutions that address these issues," said Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President. "Through our investments in Locomation and Nikola, we will be able to move more freight in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner."

Event attendees heard from Locomation's Co-founder and Vice President of Engineering, Michael George, who discussed freight optimization and technology implementation systems. Guests had a first-hand look at Locomation's Autonomous Relay ConvoySM (ARC) technology, which PGT will implement over the next eight years on over 30 separate Autonomous Relay Network segments across the country.

Nikola representatives Jill Guenther, Customer Success Manager, and Paul Clark, Head of Sales and Dealer Operations, addressed the crowd on Nikola's battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) and infrastructure solutions. Event participants were able to interact with the Nikola Tre BEV and Mobile Charging Trailer (MCT) and take part in a ride-along and equipment demonstrations. Last fall, PGT signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to lease 100 Nikola Tre FCEVs, with a rollout beginning in 2023.

"We are proud to be part of PGT's commitment to find innovative solutions that reduce CO2 emissions and overall costs," said Michael Lohscheller, President of Nikola Motor. "PGT's forward-thinking approach to sustainable freight transportation is evident in its plans to implement zero-emissions technology into their operations."

"Advanced trucking technologies help PGT to better service our customers, support our drivers and ensure our employees can perform their jobs effectively," said Seth Stayer, PGT Trucking Manager of Applied Technology. "By implementing these new platforms, our staff can focus on the things that matter: building relationships, keeping trucks on the road and making our customers happy."

PGT's Future of Flatbed program encompasses all progressive transportation endeavors with a focus on reducing operating costs, fuel expenses and CO2 emissions, increasing capacity and utilization and creating more economical freight rates for customers.

"Regardless of what the future may look like, whether hydrogen fueling, automation or driver assistance, PGT remains rooted in quality," added Andrew Erin, PGT Trucking Director of Risk and Safety, and Innovation Committee Chairman. "We are a company that focuses on delivering high-quality results through high-quality relationships."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

About Locomation:

Locomation is re-engineering the world's supply chain for autonomy with a portfolio of AV products and a suite of tools that enable our clients to implement an operating model for autonomous vehicles. Launched in 2018 by veterans of Carnegie Mellon's National Robotics Engineering Center, the Locomation team includes some of the world's foremost experts in robotics technology, artificial intelligence, trucking, freight optimization, safety and automotive. Learn more at https://locomation.ai or follow us on Twitter at @LocomationAI or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/locomation.

About Nikola Corporation:

Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter at @nikolamotor.

