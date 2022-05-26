Skål International USA Announces Club of the Year

SKÅL INTERNATIONAL NEW ORLEANS WINS SKÅL USA'S 2021 CLUB OF THE YEAR

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skål International USA is pleased to announce their prestigious 2021 Club of the Year has been awarded to Skål International New Orleans!

Stu Barash, Skål International New Orleans USA Representative pictured with this year's award. (PRNewswire)

Skål International New Orleans wins Skål USA'S 2021 Club of the year Award

2021 saw a competitive field of nominees for Club of the Year honors. Skål International Miami, Tampa Bay, and New Orleans submitted entries exemplifying the steps they took last year to strengthen their clubs, members, and communities. You can view all three videos here.

Skål USA President Richard Scinta said, "We had three powerful entries for Club of the Year. Each finalist submitted an excellent video for consideration, making the judge's decision even more difficult. Although all three clubs did a super job, New Orleans eventually inched the victory with their work on membership, making their club a fun place to be a member and their strong work in the community. Congratulations to Skål New Orleans for being named our winner!"

Skål New Orleans was first founded in 1950 and has become a leader in the hospitality industry with nearly 100 members comprising the top executives in the industry. Its members have always focused on their community and are continuously working together to raise funds for those in need. Skål USA Representative Stu Barash said, "2021 was the best year in the history of our 71-year-old club, and I owe that to all of our members and our board of directors, who are the hospitality industry leaders in New Orleans. Thank you to the voting committee for this great honor".

Skål International is the world's largest global network of Tourism Professionals promoting Tourism, Business, and Friendship worldwide since 1934. Its members are Directors and Executives of the Tourism sector who relate to each other to address common interest issues, improve a business network and promote destinations. Skål International has nearly 12,500 members in 318 clubs in 96 countries worldwide. Skål International USA is currently the largest National Committee in Skål International, with over 1,500 members in 43 clubs nationwide. For more information about Skål International and membership, please visit https://www.usa.skal.org. Contact: Pam Davis, 808-225-8229, info@skalusa.org

SkalUSA.org (PRNewsfoto/Skål International USA) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skål International USA