American Veterans Honor Fund 2022 Voter Guide Published Ahead of Midterm Elections

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Veterans Honor Fund, a nationwide veteran-focused grassroots organization, has just released their new 2022 Voter Guide ahead of the upcoming Midterm Elections. As many state primaries have just concluded, focus will now turn to the next round of local, state, and federal elections that will collectively decide the direction of our country. This free guide will touch on subjects important to military veterans and civilians that believe in restoring trust in our government and our representatives.

The 2022 American Veterans Honor Fund Voter Guide includes sections on electing veterans, issues such as the 2nd Amendment and ongoing international threats to our country, veteran participation in elections, and how to register to vote.

The mission of American Veterans Honor Fund is to support those who've sacrificed and defended our Nation's sovereignty and the freedom of the individuals who live here. We provide training, technology, and an experienced network of contacts, experts, and professionals dedicated to preparing our Veterans to serve in an elected capacity at the state and local levels of government.

We need to come together to support and vote in as many Veteran candidates running for elected office as possible. Our Veterans have the opportunity and tools to fight against the corruption and mismanagement of our government from within- but they need our help and our votes.

Our 2022 Voter Guide is a free resource offered to help elect Veteran candidates and bring honor back to our political system. To download the 2022 Voter Guide, click here: bit.ly/2022-vets-vote

