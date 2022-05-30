How to prevent considerable damage through unnoticed manipulation

Data protection, trust solutions, and strategic advice on European compliance guidelines

TAUCHA, Germany, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In times of digital data processing, besides great advantages, there are also some dangers and risks, such as the possibility of easy changeability of data and fast electronic transport. If these properties are used for unnoticed manipulation, considerable damage can occur. This refers not only to manipulation of content, which is fatal in the case of contracts or invoices, but also the origin of data can be faked. This in turn opens the door to a wide range of activities by cyber criminals.

procilon GROUP logo (PRNewswire)

And finally, data sent unencrypted in e-mails, for example, are easy prey for attackers to steal the information they contain. Companies still need to be sensitized to this risk, because not everyone has yet internalized that an unprotected e-mail is in fact a postcard - sensitive data does not belong on it.

In general, the use of cryptography in the form of electronic certificates with the corresponding key material offers sufficient protection. This can be used, for example, to encrypt an e-mail and to clearly identify the sender via a signature. The electronic signature is also the best means of proving the authenticity and origin of digital documents. This works even better than in the analogue paper world, because here the recognition of a signature is a subjective decision. In contrast, with a qualified electronic signature on a document, the signatory or author can be determined beyond doubt.

Today, modern cloud solutions are available for this. Thus, for the electronic signature with our solution proTECTr.com, only an internet-capable end device with a standard browser is needed, nothing more. The data remains completely on the device and can be encrypted for personal use or for sending e-mails.

However, procilon as full-service-provider, not only offers modern cloud solutions, but also middleware and client application for the German market. Our industry solutions simplify legal and self-imposed guidelines. Key areas can be found in a wide range of secure communi­cation scenarios within the public sector, in the encrypted market communication of the energy industry and in electronic legal communication.

Furthermore, we offer technical solutions for trust services, also with regard to secure digital identities. Users can create and manage secure digital identities, build up trustworthy communication and can protect the integrity of stored data in the long-term. Thereby, proNEXT-technology fulfils national and international standards.

For example, the proNEXT Security Manager provides central identity ma­nagement for all accesses, for instance to portals, specialist ap­plications, e-mail systems, ERP software, banking systems, and company-wide resources and repositories, thus facilitating the management of the numerous identification and authentication tools that are related to users. The proNEXT Security Manager facilitates access control by means of the integrated authorization management.

Moreover, the wide array of services includes the generation of certificates, the signature creation and validation up to the reliable preservation of electronically signed data.

We are happy to help you with the implementation of European regulations. Please do not hesitate to contact us.

procilon GROUP

The companies of the procilon Group have specialized in the development of cryptological software and strategic advice on European compliance guidelines and data protection for over 20 years.

Today more than 1500 companies, organizations and authorities have taken preventive technical and organizational measures to protect their data with the support of procilon.

As one of the leading full-service-providers of self-developed public-key-infrastructure-solutions, our product range comprises everything from simple document encryption as a service to eIDAS-compliant signature applications, secure management of access and identities and qualified digital identities at trust service providers. Secure cloud services complete our portfolio.

Media Contact:

Andreas Liefeith, Head of Marketing

Homepage: www.procilon.com

E-mail: contact@procilon.de

Phone: +49 34298 4878-31

Press kit: https://rsac.vporoom.com/procilon

RSAC Booth No.: 5671-6

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE procilon GROUP