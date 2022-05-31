ATMOFIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE ON FIRST QUARTER REPORTING AND CLEAN AIR TECHNOLOGY

VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Atmofizer") (CSE: ATMO) (Frankfurt: J3K) (OTCQB: ATMFF) is pleased to announce a corporate update on its clean air technology.

Olivier Centner, CEO of Atmofizer stated, "I'm extremely proud of the hard work we achieved this quarter across all departments. With COVID-19 almost behind us, the fear of airborne transmission of ultra-fine particles and the associated health risks remains and will not be forgotten. The importance of clean air at home and at work is front of mind for governments and the public, and we have seen a wave of new clean air regulations.

Atmofizer is well positioned as a new and innovative technology to bring a proven technology to the market and capitalize on the opportunity.

Our science team continues to make significant advancements to prove and productize our technology to achieve our ultimate goal of delivering cleaner air, energy savings and improved efficiency. We are doing this by expanding beyond our appliance business and into the multi-billion dollar HVAC industry.

Our commercial team, now led by our President and Chief Commercial Officer Whit Pepper, announced on May 26, 2022 that they have secured another significant distribution partner. Safeware Inc. is a leader in safety equipment that supplies the public sector and educational organizations in North America.

In advance of our launch in the HVAC industry, the team has developed strong relationships with HVAC distribution partners. We have achieved our asset light objective of developing new clean technology and licensing or partnering with industry leaders to scale faster and capital efficiently.

Despite challenging supply chain and market conditions, our operations and finance departments have successfully delivered appliance inventory over the quarter and our cash balance position is stronger.

With a strong team and clear mission I am extremely proud of our quarter despite a challenging global climate."

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By their nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: the Company's ability to comply with all applicable laws and governmental regulations relating to its commercial products; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 pandemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having only a limited operating history, the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

View original content:

SOURCE Atmofizer Technologies Inc.