LG IS HELPING YOU LEAVE DUST IN THE DUST WITH ITS GAME-CHANGING AUTO EMPTY VACUUM IN NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGN

LG IS HELPING YOU LEAVE DUST IN THE DUST WITH ITS GAME-CHANGING AUTO EMPTY VACUUM IN NEW MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Adopting Phil Collins' Most Iconic Song, LG is bringing a Little Fun into Floorcare While Underscoring its Latest CordZero™ as a Leading Vacuum that Helps Eliminate Dust Exposure

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiring people to maximize their cleaning routine with an auto-emptying vacuum providing a dust-free experience, LG Electronics USA is launching – Leave Dust in the Dust– a marketing campaign featuring one of Phil Collins' biggest hits "In the Air Tonight." The campaign, which highlights LG's CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum – the first stick vacuum that charges, stores tools and auto-empties the dust bin in a sleek docking station- is kicking off with a national TV spot that began airing on May 30th, followed by digital and social ads as well as digital OOH in Times Square.

LG’s CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum is the first stick vacuum that charges, stores tools and auto-empties the dust bin in a sleek docking station. (PRNewswire)

The commercial, which features Phil Collins' cult classic, highlights the CordZero's tech-forward innovation, including the hands-free, fully automated dust bin emptying system, leaving behind a zero dust and zero worry experience. By simply docking the vacuum in the sleek tower, the auto empty feature opens the bin and deposits the dust and debris into a disposable collection bag, keeping the user's hands dust free vs. a manual approach. As an added benefit, users will experience better vacuum suction with an empty dust bin, ensuring the next cleaning is thorough and effortless.

"LG's ethos is centered around enhancing life through innovation, and the spirit of this new campaign envelops that," said Josie Salazar, director of brand marketing, LG Electronics USA. "With the CordZero All-in-One Vacuum with Auto-Empty, we are revolutionizing the way people clean through tech-forward innovations such as an auto-emptying dust bin to make floorcare an easy, convenient, and dust-free experience that feels like second nature and will help keep the home running smoothly."

In addition to the automated dust and debris emptying system, the CordZero All-in-One Vacuum includes innovative features that address several consumer pain points to deliver convenient, cordless cleaning.

Hidden Tool Storage & Versatile Attachments

The LG CordZero All-in-One Vacuum includes a universal nozzle, power mini nozzle, combination and crevice tools and power mop attachment, which are hidden away in the easy to access, sleekly designed storage tower.

With its interchangeable nozzles, the LG CordZero All-in-One Vacuum can be easily switched from a vacuum to a mop and back again in a snap. The Power Mop attachment gives hardwood floors a perfect finish with the help of washable, dual spinning microfiber pads automatically moistened by the vacuum's integrated water tank.

Lasting Power & Kompressor™ Technology

Users can now clean more for longer and empty less with two rechargeable, detachable batteries that let you vacuum and charge at the same time for up to 120 minutes1. Upgraded lithium-ion batteries are designed to take repeated charges, and the Smart Inverter Motor™ provides optimal suction power across a range of floor types and is backed by a 10-year limited warranty for lasting peace of mind. Plus, the Kompressor™ technology more than doubles bin capacity2 with a simple press of a lever that compresses collected pet hair, dirt and dust, making room for more debris.

Easy Cleaning with Just a Touch

The one-touch control lets users turn the vacuum on and off or select power levels easily, making cleaning more comfortable and reducing hand strain often caused by holding down the power button. The adjustable, telescopic wand offers an additional 9.5 inches of cleaning reach for tall or hard-to-reach areas and can be effortlessly adjusted to a more comfortable height for any user. Plus, the CordZero converts to a handheld vacuum instantly for even more convenience.

Hassle-Free Maintenance

The LG CordZero All-in-One Vacuum features removable, washable filters – plus, unlike other vacuums that only let users remove the filters, the cyclone system on both the CordZero vacuum and tower can be removed for easy cleaning that improves airflow and performance. The LG ThinQ® mobile app also offer step-by-step guides and smartphone reminders for routine maintenance.

The LG CordZero All-in-One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum is available for purchase on LG.com and retailers nationwide for $999. For more information about the new CordZero campaign or LG's full CordZero line of vacuums, visit www.lg.com/us/stick-vacuums.

1 In normal mode without Power Nozzles using two batteries with up to 60 min. of power each.

2 Vs. previous models

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an eight-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

JL Lavina

JL.Lavina@lge.com

+1 917 386 4213

Devyn Doyle

Devyn.Doyle@lg-one.com

+1 770 653 7239

The universal nozzle, power mini nozzle, combination and crevice tools and power mop attachment, are hidden away in the easy to access, sleekly designed storage tower. (PRNewswire)

Leave Dust in the Dust with the LG CordZero™ All in One Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum. (PRNewswire)

LG Electronics logo. (PRNewsFoto/LG Electronics USA, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LG Electronics USA