Swedish Match AB (publ) share capital

In accordance with the resolution at the Annual General Meeting on April 27, 2022, Swedish Match AB (publ) has cancelled 55,000,000 repurchased treasury shares.

STOCKHOLM, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The share capital of 13,559,080.98 SEK remains unchanged, since, simultaneous with the resolution to reduce the share capital by means of withdrawal of repurchased treasury shares, it was resolved to increase the share capital by a transfer from non-restricted shareholders' equity to the share capital (bonus issue). Thereby the share capital was restored to its balance prior to the reduction, without the issuing of any new shares.

The total number of shares in the Company, including the treasury shares held by Swedish Match AB (publ), on May 31, 2022 amounts to 1,525,000,000 shares with the equivalent amount of votes.

CONTACT:

Lars Dahlgren, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone +46 8 658 0441

Anders Larsson, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Group Finance

Phone +46 10 139 3006

Emmett Harrison, Senior Vice President Investor Relations

Phone +46 70 938 0173

Johan Levén, Investor Relations and Business Analysis Manager

Phone +46 70 207 2116

This information is information that Swedish Match AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 a.m. CET on May 31, 2022.

