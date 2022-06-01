Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii Heats Up Development Efforts, Announces 5-Unit Agreement for Greater Tampa

Franchise Group, High Caffeine Inc. LLC, Aids in Brand's Growth Goal to Double Nationwide Store Count by 2023

TAMPA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing, roasting, and quality 100% Hawaiian coffees and international blends, announces the signing of a multi-unit agreement that will bring five stores to the greater Tampa market by the end of Q1 2024.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii (PRNewswire)

Longtime business partners Chris Bruckner and Richard Elkhoury are heading up the development efforts under the LLC, High Caffeine Inc. The duo has been in business operations and development for over 30 years and are actively growing in central Florida with several concepts that are looking to expand. Their portfolio includes many different operations – including gas stations, convenience stores, car washes, and quick-serve restaurants – with 18 total businesses across Florida and Boston, MA. Eager to diversify with a unique coffee concept, they decided to franchise with Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and are on track to open their first location late Q4 2022/early Q1 2023. Site selection for all five stores is well underway, targeting the greater Tampa market – including Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Treasure Island, and Wesley Chapel.

"When looking at coffee brands, we knew we needed a competitive advantage and Bad Ass Coffee gives us just that," said Bruckner. "With Bad Ass Coffee, we have a superior product, fun and exciting branding, and a strong connection to our Hawaiian roots that really makes us stand out in the industry. When doing our due diligence, we simply didn't see that from any other brands out there – Bad Ass Coffee is different and a brand we can truly grow with. We are very active in the communities we operate in and as a resident of Trinity, the greater Tampa market is ideal for our development."

Florida has been proven to be a successful state for Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii for more than a decade, hosting four of its top stores across the system. The stores in Naples, Miramar Beach, Pensacola, and Santa Rosa Beach provide great visibility for the brand because they attract vacationers from across the nation. As Bad Ass Coffee expands into other markets across Florida, it continues to strengthen brand awareness, providing strong validation for franchisees - demonstrating that the concept and model performs well in similar markets.

"As one of the top 10 fastest growing cities in the country, we're very excited to have such a strong franchise partner like High Caffeine to open up the Tampa market," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "Chris and Richard impressed us with their knowledge of the market as well as their diversified retail operations experience. We believe it will be a mutually beneficial partnership that will only accelerate our aggressive multi-unit development and growth plans."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai, Maui and Moloka'i. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii also serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

With rapid expansion underway, the brand has set aggressive expansion plans to open 150 new locations over the next five years, with territories available nationwide. Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking single and multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit-potential. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, veteran franchisees who join will receive a $10,000 discount off the initial franchise fee.

For more information on Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchise opportunities, visit badasscoffeefranchise.com or call 833-205-2224.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawai'i in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 20-plus franchise locations – with additional 70 shops in various stages of development. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

