CD&R Engages John Koch, a Leader in the Services Industries, as Operating Advisor to CD&R Funds

NEW YORK, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced that John Koch, the former President and CEO of PODS Enterprises, LLC, a leading residential and commercial moving and storage services company, has been engaged as an Operating Advisor to CD&R-managed funds.

Mr. Koch brings more than 35 years of experience as a senior executive and leader in the services industries. He retired as President and CEO of PODS Enterprises in early 2021. At PODS he oversaw the transformation of the business by developing a culture that drove three critical areas for success: employee engagement into the top decile of U.S. measured companies, industry leading customer satisfaction, and enterprise valuation creation of nearly 6 times during his tenure.

"We are excited to have John join as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds," said CD&R Partner Ken Giuriceo. "John's deep experience leading teams delivering top line customer satisfaction that drive strong value creation will be a tremendous resource for our portfolio companies, and we believe his outstanding reputation in the sector will help the funds forge partnerships with key strategics and family businesses operating in the services industries."

"I am thrilled to be working with a talented core of operating advisors and investment professionals at CD&R," said Mr. Koch. "The CD&R funds' reputation for excellence and working collaboratively with corporate and family partners to provide solution capital and operational expertise makes this role an ideal fit for me."

Previously Mr. Koch served as President of ADT North America Residential / Small Business, and following ADT's acquisition of Broadview Security, led the separation of ADT's North American operations into residential/small business and commercial business units. In his role, John set the strategic vision for this $3 billion division of ADT Worldwide. He was responsible for business operations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, including more than 300 sales offices, seven customer monitoring centers and over 6 million customers. John first joined ADT North America as Chief Operating Officer and was quickly promoted to lead the full portfolio of ADT North America, the largest single provider of electronic security services throughout the region.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Koch was President of Wireline Services at Alltel, a $10 billion wireless and wireline services provider, where his responsibilities included local telephone, long distance, Internet, broadband data and directory operations. His previous responsibilities included President of the Southeast Region, Executive Vice President of Marketing, Executive Vice President of Network Services, and Vice President of Marketing. Mr. Koch also worked at The Analytic Sciences Corporation.

John graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering with Highest Distinction, where he also earned a Masters of Science degree in Systems Engineering.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses primarily in five industry sectors, including Industrials, Healthcare, Consumer, Technology and Financial Services. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London with a team of 90 investment professionals and 9 full time Operating Partners and 33 Advisors to CD&R Funds. For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.

