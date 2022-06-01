Frontera Added To The S&P/TSX SmallCap Index

Frontera Added To The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index

CALGARY, AB, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announced today that it has been added to the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index and the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes under the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. Inclusion in these indexes can potentially broaden participation in a company's investor base by enabling investment from index funds and similar investment vehicles.

The S&P/TSX SmallCap Index is an investable index for the Canadian small cap market that includes common stock and income trusts. The index includes 230 constituents with a mean market cap of CAD $634 million. The index is float adjusted, market cap weighted and was developed with industry input as a benchmark for small cap exposure to the Canadian equity market.

On May 31, 2022, after markets closed, Frontera was added to the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index. The MSCI Canada Small Cap Index is designed to measure the performance of the small cap segment of the Canada market. With 215 constituents, the MSCI Canada Small Cap Index covers approximately 14% of the free float-adjusted market capitalization in Canada. The average market cap of MSCI Canada Small Cap Index listed companies is CAD $1.8 billion and approximately 21% of the index is composed of companies from the energy space.

About Frontera

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company involved in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage and sale of oil and natural gas in South America, including related investments in both upstream and midstream facilities. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in 34 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador and Guyana, and pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely and in a socially, environmentally and ethically responsible manner.

If you would like to receive News Releases via email as soon as they are published, please subscribe here:

http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe .

Corporate Presentation

See Frontera Energy's corporate presentation at:

https://www.fronteraenergy.ca/reports-presentations/

Social Media

Follow Frontera Energy social media channels at the following links:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fronteraenergy?lang=en

Facebook: https://es-la.facebook.com/FronteraEnergy/

LinkedIn: https://co.linkedin.com/company/frontera-energy-corp

Advisories

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information relates to activities, events or developments that Frontera believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this presentation includes, without limitation, the potential broadening of the Company's investor base. All information other than historical fact is forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information reflects the current expectations, assumptions and beliefs of Frontera based on information currently available to it and considers the experience of Frontera and its perception of historical trends. Although Frontera believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such information. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including that the Company's shares could be removed from an index. Some of these risks and uncertainties are similar to those that other oil and gas companies face and some that are unique to Frontera. The actual results of Frontera may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Frontera. The annual information form of Frontera for the year ended December 31, 2021, and Frontera's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, and quarter ended March 31, 2022, and other documents Frontera files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available without charge by referring to Frontera's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Frontera disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

View original content:

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation