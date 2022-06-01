JENNAIR RETURNS TO PALM SPRINGS WITH DISRUPTIVE KITCHEN RENOVATIONS, INCLUDING LATEST PROJECT FROM INTERIOR DESIGNER AND QUEER EYE STAR BOBBY BERK

JennAir® appliances bring new modern luxury to mid-century modern design

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JennAir, the luxury appliance brand, known for pushing the industry forward with its provocative design, quiet offerings and connected appliance suite, has once again returned to Modernism Week — this time in collaboration with design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host, Bobby Berk, on his most personal project to date, Casa Tierra.

JennAir® appliances bring new modern luxury to mid-century modern design (PRNewswire)

In collaboration with Ferguson, Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery, and designed by Berk and interior designer, Paula Oblen, Casa Tierra is an exquisite fusion of classic Mid-Century Spanish and modern luxury design. Every inch of the picturesque, yet welcoming home thoughtfully brings in new life while preserving its original characteristics, right down to the appliances. In the kitchen, a JennAir Induction Cooktop lives beneath an original terracotta roof overhang — a breathtaking view of the mountainous desert landscape just beside it. The JennAir RISE™ Double Wall Oven, Built-In Microwave Drawer, Dishwasher, and Counter Depth Exterior Dispensing Refrigerator are perfect embodiments of the homes' ability to blend sleek, modern elements with organic, earthy materials and textures. A sanctuary for entertaining, the main house, poolside bar, and its two casitas are equipped with JennAir RISE™ Under Counter Beverage Centers and Wine Cellars.

"Since 2015, this home has been a dream of mine. Although I've designed and worked on multiple homes throughout previous Modernism Week showcases, this project has a special place in my heart," said Berk. "While designing this home, I wanted the appliances to break boundaries, rather than fit the standard kitchen design mold. That's what drew me to JennAir — their appliances are bold but opulent, allowing the homes' dynamic design to make no sacrifice in the kitchen."

The RISE design expression, one of the two distinct design offerings from JennAir, featured within the home, draws the eye to its striking, professional-style design. The JennAir appliances display elegance without compromising quality. The Counter Depth Exterior Dispensing RISE™ Refrigerator is a premium expression of design and performance, showcasing expansive glass, an Obsidian interior and WiFi connectivity. Similarly, the JennAir Dishwashers featuring the RISE design expression is the quietest luxury dishwasher brand* featured in the home, it includes a third rack that has its own pressurized wash system and capacity to hold extra cups and bowls, all without sacrificing performance.

"As we returned to Modernism Week for another year, we were excited to showcase how JennAir designs fit any vision of progressive luxury on display at the festival. Our appliances give designers like Bobby Berk the creative freedom to design outside the lines, as brought to life in the marriage of JennAir appliances and the desert aesthetic at Casa Tierra," said Chelsey Whitehead, Director of Product and Brand Marketing of JennAir.

To learn more about the JennAir products featured can visit JennAir.com or immerse themselves in the JennAir experience by visiting a showroom near them.

*Based on a normal cycle.

About JennAir

Defying physics with the invention of downdraft ventilation, Lou Jenn forged the path to an open concept and changed the kitchen forever. Founded in that progress, JennAir fearlessly carries his torch — hell-bent on burning down the tired conventions of luxury. JennAir crafts distinctive luxury kitchen appliances that push form and function to transform spaces. With exceptional performance, masterful execution and provocative design, JennAir offerings are powerful, yet bespoke to individual tastes, shattering norms to deliver the progress that today's luxury consumer deserves. To speak with a concierge at the JennAir Epicenter or learn more about the new offerings from JennAir, please visit JennAir.com or join us on instagram.com/JennAir and youtube.com/JennAir .

About Bobby Berk

Bobby Berk is a design expert & Emmy-nominated TV host known for his work transforming lives and living spaces on Netflix's Queer Eye. Bobby leads his eponymous multi-faceted brand, including comprehensive lifestyle destination BobbyBerk.com . His design firm has quickly become a leader in the home building industry, and in 2020, Architectural Digest crowned Bobby as one of the "most famous interior designers working today."

Updated JennAir Logo (PRNewsfoto/JennAir) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JennAir