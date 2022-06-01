Leading E-Commerce Agency Macarta Promotes DimeTyd to Amazon Vendors

The Amazon marketing agency encourages clients to use DimeTyd for maximum profitability.

DALLAS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, the advanced logic-based online engine that offers seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on accounting errors, is being promoted by Macarta to its clients and vendors as a tool to recoup lost revenue and resolve missed deductions and overbillings. Macarta is a leading marketing and sales management agency for the Amazon Marketplace with offices in Denver, San Diego, Mexico City, and São Paulo.

"Macarta helps brands optimize their presence on the world's largest online marketplace. Our core pillars are content marketing & optimization, paid search advertising (PPC), display advertising with Amazon's Demand Side Platform (DSP), catalog management and Amazon operational excellence. We are thrilled to introduce the sophisticated solution DimeTyd has created to our brand partners.", said Macarta CEO Mike Hodges. "We found DimeTyd to be a tremendous value-add for our brand-partners. Their platform systematically identifies and recovers meaningful money which vendors are currently leaving on the table with Amazon. We have seen first-hand DimeTyd recover from $50,000 to over $1 million and are eager to bring this solution to more of our current and prospective partners."

DimeTyd's platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability in the marketplace.

"The DimeTyd solution empowers vendors to take control of their e-commerce business, unlocking hidden profitability and automating Amazon's complex vendor accounting platform," said Rohan Thambrahalli, DimeTyd founder and CEO. "We are excited that a company such as Macarta recommends our platform to its clients and vendors."

Founded by e-commerce veterans, DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon vendors to accurately process the volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions and resolve costly overbilling and deductions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the world of e-commerce.

About DimeTyd

About Macarta

Macarta works with brands to educate, advise, and execute the many nuances related to the Amazon marketplace. This includes content marketing & optimization, search & programmatic advertising, channel management & analytics, and overall brand performance. Macarta leans on years of deep Amazon sales channel management, advertising experience, and proven technology to deliver increased revenue and profit for their clients. Please visit www.macarta.com to learn more.

