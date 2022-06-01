Rubbermaid Introduces New Designer Series for its Classic EasyFindLids™ Collection

Home and design influencer duo Chris Loves Julia brings a modern look to everyday food storage

ATLANTA, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To bring modern looks to everyday food storage, Rubbermaid Incorporated, part of the Newell Brands portfolio, is introducing its new Designer Series for the popular EasyFindLids™ line, building on the brand's long history of innovative food storage and organization solutions. As part of the Designer Series, Rubbermaid® is collaborating with creators to add their personal touches to the container designs, making prepping meals and storing leftovers fun for any occasion.

Rubbermaid has collaborated with home and designer influencer duo Chris Loves Julia on a new version of its classic EasyFindLids container line, which features a Skylight Blue lid color. The partnership is part of Rubbermaid’s new Designer Series, through which Rubbermaid will work with creators to add modern looks to everyday food storage. (PRNewswire)

Now available at retailers nationwide, the first Rubbermaid® EasyFindLids™ Designer Series collaboration is with home and design influencer duo Chris and Julia Marcum of Chris Loves Julia, who are known for uncovering their home's potential through DIY, renovations, splurge-and-save designs and day-to-day family living. Chris Loves Julia worked with Rubbermaid to put their personal touch on the new containers by adding a light, steely Skylight Blue color to the lids - a departure from the traditional red EasyFindLids.

"We believe in elevating the pieces people use every day, and these containers are as beautiful as they are functional," said Chris and Julia Marcum. "We've had the same Rubbermaid containers for 10 years, and this fresh, modern steely blue-gray has been a favorite color of ours for years. We're excited to put our spin on the classic EasyFindLids."

"We launched the Designer Series to reach new audiences, and we chose EasyFindLids because we wanted to put a contemporary spin on the classic design to cater to a wide range of consumers," said Kris Malkoski, CEO, Food & Writing Business Units at Newell Brands. "We are excited to debut this series in partnership with Chris Loves Julia, and we look forward to seeing how the Designer Series evolves and what new designs we'll develop in the years to come."

All Rubbermaid EasyFindLids containers are durable for long-term use and designed to reduce clutter and promote easy organization. The space-saving, modular design of the EasyFindLids System™ allows for flawless stacking and nesting inside each other, snapping to bases and other lids. The containers are also BPA-free, dishwasher safe and microwave safe, and depending on the lid size, the lid includes vents to help prevent splatters in the microwave.

The Rubbermaid EasyFindLids Designer Series containers designed by Chris Loves Julia are available in a variety of sizes and shapes for different needs, in sets ranging from 12 to 42 pieces. Sets start at $9.99 and can be purchased on Amazon, in-store or online at Target, and in-store at Kroger and Meijer. For more information, visit www.rubbermaid.com.

About Rubbermaid

Rubbermaid is a leader in developing innovative, high-quality solutions that help consumers keep their homes in order. Widely recognized and trusted, Rubbermaid designs and markets a full range of organization, storage and cleaning products to keep the home – including closets, garages, kitchens and outdoor spaces – neat and functional, freeing consumers to enjoy life. Rubbermaid (www.rubbermaid.com) is part of Newell Brands' global portfolio of brands.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, https://www.newellbrands.com/.

