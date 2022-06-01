Simon Celebrates First-Ever National Outlet Shopping Day™

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the first-ever National Outlet Shopping Day™ on June 11 and 12, Simon is rewarding shoppers at 90 Simon Premium Outlets and Mills properties nationwide. Shoppers coast to coast, from Florida to Maine and New York to California will have access to exclusive deals, fantastic finds, and giveaways all weekend long with special offers from brands they love.

A shopping holiday of this magnitude requires an equally big giveaway and all shoppers who visit a participating property can enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway. The grand prize package, valued at $75,000, includes the VinFast VF 8, a new premium electric vehicle, and a $20,000 shopping spree at any Simon Premium Outlets or Mills of their choice.

"National Outlet Shopping Day is a first of its kind shopping extravaganza," said Mikael Thygesen, Chief Marketing Officer, Simon. "This new annual shopping holiday has incredible deals and savings with hundreds of brands and stores participating. It's the perfect shopping event for power shoppers and deal seekers."

Entering the Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway is easy. Visit any Simon Premium Outlets or Mills on June 11 or 12. Post a selfie in front of the National Outlet Day selfie station, promotional signage or take a photo of your shopping haul. Tag your local Simon Premium Outlets or Mills center, @Vinfast and #NOSDGiveaway.

Deal seekers will not want to miss the unmatched offers on fashion, accessories and home goods from popular retailers including Aéropostale Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Brooks Brothers Factory Store, Columbia Factory Store, Forever 21, Polo Ralph Lauren, Reebok Outlet and more.

For more information on the event, Ultimate Power Shopper Giveaway or to find participating Simon Premium Outlets and Mills, click here .

