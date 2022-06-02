The Property is the Brand's Seventh Location Globally

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotels, the luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, today announced the opening of 1 Hotel San Francisco, the mission-driven luxury hospitality brand's second California property and the City by the Bay's newest, most thoughtfully designed eco-friendly urban refuge. Integrating the best of sustainable design and architecture with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service, the property's 186 guest rooms and 14 suites capture panoramic views of the Bay Area's rolling hills, sweeping fog, inspiring architecture, and stunning natural beauty.

1 Hotel San Francisco is Now Open (PRNewswire)

Centrally located on the Embarcadero, directly across the street from the luminous San Francisco Bay, 1 Hotel San Francisco was developed in partnership with Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The property provides easy access to all the best downtown offers—from dining to shopping to arts and culture. It neighbors the vibrant SoMa district, Chinatown, North Beach, Oracle Park, Chase Center, Coit Tower and the iconic Ferry Building.

"1 Hotel San Francisco is an inspiring example of what our brand stands for," said 1 Hotels Founder and CEO & Chairman of Starwood Capital Group Barry Sternlicht. "It is a tangible extension of our vision and purpose: to place holistic wellness at the forefront of our operations for our guests, local communities, and the planet. This vibrant and eclectic city has long been at the forefront of driving sustainable change in architecture and design. Inspired by that rich history, our goal is to infuse an urban oasis with the natural beauty of the Northern California landscape and the sensibility of this dynamic community."

"We are very excited to be partnering with the 1 Hotels team to bring a new level of service and luxury hospitality experience to San Francisco," said Jon E. Bortz, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. "Pebblebrook is committed to ensuring our hotels are operated in an environmentally sustainable manner, and that the sociocultural fabric of the communities in which our properties reside is celebrated. As a leader in luxury sustainability, 1 Hotel San Francisco will also set a new standard of excellence for its commitment to sustainable initiatives and the greater San Francisco community."

The hotel pays homage to the regional environment throughout the urban oasis with an earth tone color palette, raw materials, and layered textures. The reclaimed wood lobby floor is fashioned from lumber salvaged from historic barns and industrial buildings. Sustainably sourced redwood salvaged from the original San Francisco Bay Bridge adorns elevator landings and corridors. Native greenery, exposed brick, warm terracotta accents, and rustic stones introduce elements of the natural world while referencing the city's unique urban ecology. All hand-loomed rugs and carpets are created from natural plant fibers and recyclable wool. Other features, including the bar, latticework, and bar façade, are created from concrete, responsibly crafted by a local family-run business amid salvaged driftwood artwork.

Terrene, the indoor-outdoor café & lounge offering shareable plates, echoes the refinement and natural simplicity of the 1 Hotels brand. Drawing inspiration from the region's renowned legacy of culinary innovation, its menu is rooted in an abundance of local, fresh, organic, and sustainably-sourced natural ingredients. Fresh ingredients for curated dishes and craft cocktails grow on the rooftop chef's garden while beehives facilitate on-site honey production. Terrene, which will open to the public later this summer, will showcase a comprehensive selection of organic tequilas and mezcals, alongside an assortment of biodynamic wines from the Sonoma and Napa Valley regions and local craft beer and microbrews.

The property offers guests the opportunity to relax and recharge in a unique urban sanctuary. 1 Hotel's holistic wellness philosophy aligns naturally with the brand's core values—true wellbeing is achieved when the mind, body, and spirit are fully connected to one's surrounding environment. On-site facilities include a full-service Bamford wellness spa rooted in 1 Hotels' core mission of fostering a closer relationship with the natural world. The Field House is open 24/7, featuring state-of-the-art weight training and cardio equipment, including Peloton bikes for personalized experiences. Guests can enjoy the Audi Electric Vehicle Experience by taking advantage of the house car or test driving the Audi e-tron, the Official Electric Vehicle of 1 Hotel San Francisco, during their stay.

1 Hotel San Francisco provides versatile settings for all types of events, meetings, and celebrations with 5,074 sq. ft. of one-of-a-kind indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces. These include a 1,750 sq. ft. ballroom, boardroom, and outdoor terraces perched on the hotel's upper floors, offering panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay. Private events may also be held in Terrene, with a lounge and a large patio overlooking the historic Embarcadero.

ABOUT SH HOTELS & RESORTS:

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto and the recently opened San Francisco with projects in development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Mission Bay, Elounda Hills and Melbourne; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Macau and Bordeaux; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester and Brickell (Miami). Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020, Toronto in 2021 and most recently San Francisco, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. Additionally, the properties have earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating through the International WELL Building Institute, which focuses on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to prioritize the health and safety of our team members and guests. The brand is expanding with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Austin, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Copenhagen, Elounda Hills and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 54 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 13,400 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.

1 Hotel San Francisco is Now Open (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SH Hotels & Resorts