MINNEAPOLIS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIBO Technologies, a Flagship Pioneering Company, today announced the appointment of Hugh Grant, longtime leader in global agriculture, to its Board of Directors. CIBO applies proprietary, scientific based modeling and artificial intelligence technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of regenerative and sustainable practices on a global scale.

Agricultural and Global Leader Hugh Grant Joins CIBO Board of Directors (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to welcome Hugh Grant to CIBO's Board of Directors," said CIBO's co-founder and Chairman Ignacio Martinez. "Hugh's expertise in leading agriculture companies to develop and commercialize pioneering innovations will be an invaluable asset in CIBO's next phase of development"

Grant brings nearly 40 years of agricultural and corporate leadership to the CIBO board. As the Chairman, President, and CEO of the former Monsanto Company, Grant led triple digit growth in sales and share price over his 15 years in leadership. In 2018, Grant led Monsanto's $60 billion sale to Bayer AG.

"I am excited to work with the CIBO team to make sustainable agriculture practices economically and environmentally aligned," said Grant. "Data is at the heart of everything CIBO does; the company has a unique insight into the carbon economy in agriculture."

About Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant was chairman and chief executive officer of the former Monsanto Company. He joined Monsanto in 1981 and spent the next 37 years working on three continents in a variety of positions, including Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and President. He held the roles of Chairman and CEO from 2003 until his departure in 2018, after successfully leading the $60 billion sale to Bayer.

Monsanto and Grant were recognized by numerous groups for innovation, corporate responsibility, and business leadership during his tenure. Grant has been named on Barron's list of Most Respected CEOs, the Harvard Business Review's Top 50 Best Performing CEOs, and recognized as "CEO of the Year" by Chief Executive Magazine. In 2015, employee reviews also earned Grant an honor on the Top 10 Highest-Rated CEOs list by Glassdoor.com.

Grant serves as lead director of PPG Industries, Inc., and recently joined the board of Freeport McMoRan and Invaio Sciences. He is also a former member of Civic Progress in St. Louis, Missouri. In 2011, he was inducted as a member of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.

Born in Larkhall, Scotland, Grant earned a Bachelor of Science degree in agricultural zoology with Honors at Glasgow University. He also earned a postgraduate degree in agriculture at Edinburgh University and a Master of Business Administration degree at the International Management Centre in Buckingham, United Kingdom.

About CIBO

Founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2015, CIBO applies advanced technologies to deliver a deep understanding of agricultural systems to help mitigate climate change, advance food system resilience, and improve grower outcomes through driving the adoption of sustainable practices. CIBO is a 2021 Fast Company World Changing Ideas Awards finalist and was named 2021 AgTech Breakthrough "AI-based AgTech Company of the Year." Learn more at cibotechnologies.com.

CIBO logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CIBO Technologies