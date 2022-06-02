Fr0ntierX Enters Into Exclusive Partnership with Immutable X To Ensure Major Brands Launch 100% Gas-Free and Carbon-Neutral NFTs

SYDNEY, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fr0ntierX , a leading NFT curation and brand launchpad with its own white-label marketplace and issuance platform, announced that it is partnering with Immutable X to be its Layer 2 scaling solution integration partner on Ethereum. The exclusive partnership will empower the world's biggest brands to run high-quality, curated NFT launches that are 100% gas-free and carbon-neutral. With this partnership, Fr0ntierX is another step closer to becoming the global leader in bringing brands from web2 to web3 in the maturing NFT market.

Historically, it's been difficult for brands to enter the NFT space. Fr0ntierX, the only true, full-turnkey, white-label solution provider in the NFT space, is changing that. Founded in 2021 by Drebin.eth and Zak Manhire, Fr0ntierX's dynamic team of 28 has already signed exclusive deals with many major brands. The team has taken an innovative approach to partnership methodology and ideology within web3.

Organizations want an environmentally-friendly way to run their NFT activities. This strategic partnership with Immutable X makes that possible and assists with their CSR objectives in the physical world. While Layer 1 activities on the Ethereum network are known for consuming high volumes of energy, Immutable X's protocol will uplift any carbon footprint that users make when they mint or trade on its Layer 2.

The partnership will also allow Fr0ntierX to support Immutable X with existing NFTs in games, including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardian, Ember Sword, Habbo, TikTok and more. Since Immutable X is built with StarkWare's unmatched ZK roll-up technology, Fr0ntierX clients will enjoy highly scalable NFTs of 9,000 TPS without compromising their digital assets' safety, as the protocol inherits Ethereum's battle-tested security.

"The next logical step for NFTs is the ability to become feasible for big brands and their customers. As a true layer 2 for Ethereum, and one specifically focused on NFT usage and adoption, Immutable X is the perfect partner for us to integrate. Perfectly suited for mainstream adoption, being 100% carbon neutral and no gas fees is a game changer for us when we talk to global brands. We are thrilled to be in full exclusive partnership with Immutable X, and are excited to see our joined ecosystem continue to develop and flourish," said drebin.eth, Co-founder and CEO at Fr0ntierX.



"At Immutable X, we are powering the next generation of web3 games and NFT projects, this strategic partnership with Fr0ntierX takes us one step closer. As Fr0ntierX is focused on guiding major brands into the new NFT frontier, our partnership will ensure that these organizations meet their objectives of driving innovation while remaining environmentally responsible," said Robbie Ferguson, co-founder at Immutable. "Together, we have the opportunity to change the dynamics of how consumers and brands interact, and we look forward to welcoming Fr0ntierX's growing community into the Immutable ecosystem."

After the full integration is complete in June 2022, brands and creators can take advantage of the Fr0ntierX launchpad to successfully launch the next generation of NFT projects while absorbing all the benefits Immutable X has to offer as part of the alliance.

About Fr0ntierX

Fr0ntierX is revolutionizing the way that web2 brands enter web3 by making it easy, credible, and scalable. Supported by a world-class team, Fr0ntierX is breaking boundaries with its tech and methodology for web2 brand partnerships and support. "Web2 brands are often lost in the noise and chaos of web3, and don't truly understand the long term potential and the short term risks to brand equity if executed poorly. Fr0ntierX ensures web2 brands enter this exciting space in a safe, strategic and creative way", said Zak Manhire, Co-Founder and Head of Brand Partnerships at Fr0ntierX.

About Immutable X

Immutable X is the leading Layer 2 scaling solution for NFTs to enable gas-free minting and trading, while not compromising the security of the most used blockchain globally for NFTs, Ethereum. The solution, powered by StarkWare's innovative technology, offers instant trade confirmation, massive scalability (up to 9,000 transactions per second), and fantastic developer and user experience. Immutable X is powering some of the largest NFT plays across consumer apps (TikTok), DeFi (SuperFarm), and gaming (GameStop, Highrise, ESL Gaming, Ember Sword, Planet Quest, Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, GreenPark Sports, Illuvium, MyCryptoHeroes+).

To learn more about Immutable visit: https://www.immutable.com/

