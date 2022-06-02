Jack Henry Named among 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology

Recognized for fifth consecutive year for inclusive culture and employee appreciation

MONETT, Mo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® (NASDAQ: JKHY) has been named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology by Arizent and Best Companies Group. This is the fifth consecutive year that the company has made the list.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Businesses recognized on this year's list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services. These companies were evaluated on workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, demographics, and employee experience. The winners were selected through a two-part survey process that measured employee satisfaction in addition to examining benefits and policies.

The 2022 list included 50 companies and was published by Arizent brands American Banker, National Mortgage News, PaymentsSource, Financial Planning and Digital Insurance. Jack Henry is the largest company recognized this year, the company employs approximately 6,800 professionals and serves 8,000 financial institution clients.

Jack Henry Board Chair and CEO David Foss said, "Our employees are empowered by our founding philosophy to 'do the right thing, do whatever it takes, and have fun,' and we are committed to acting with people's best interests at heart. We consistently invest in our people and their livelihoods, knowing they're an integral part of our mission to reduce the barriers of financial health. Being recognized as the largest company on the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list reinforces our commitment to our people and the culture we've built."

Penny Crosman, executive editor, technology at American Banker, said, "The fintech community continues to grow and provide job opportunities for data scientists, developers, managers and creative thinkers. Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a look at fintechs that lead the pack in areas like human resources policies, perks and culture, which can help people understand which companies might be a fit for them."

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S. For more information on Arizent's Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,000 clients nationwide and goes to market through three distinct brands: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 45 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking information. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by any forward-looking information. Additional information on these and other factors, which could affect the Company's financial results, are included in its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings on Form 10-K, and potential investors should review these statements. Finally, there may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking information.

