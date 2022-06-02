Perspire Sauna Studio Announces Plans for Expansion in New York and New Jersey

Fast-Growing Infrared Sauna Franchise Seeks Single and Multi-Unit Studio Owners amid Demand for Brand's Specific Wellness Services

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the rapidly-growing infrared and red light therapy (RLT) sauna franchise, has just announced plans to develop in the New York City and New Jersey area. News of the planned expansion was made public at the ongoing 2022 IFE Conference in New York City, where the brand's executive team is currently promoting their franchise opportunity alongside other franchise concepts from around the world. After a year of rapid growth, Perspire Sauna Studio continues to grow, amid a lingering pandemic and a renewed focus on individual self-care and wellness options. In 2022 alone, the brand has already signed agreements for 39 new studios.

Perspire Sauna Studio (PRNewsfoto/Perspire Sauna Studio) (PRNewswire)

"With a rapidly-growing demand for infrared therapy, Perspire Sauna Studio is ready to further expand in the Northeast," says Lee Braun, Founder, and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "In areas like New York City and New Jersey, residents already have a thirst for wellness and a commitment to their personal health goals. Our mission is to offer the best technology, resources and expertise for any new franchisee that comes on board. Our brand continues to grow and thrive due to our wonderful team of like-minded, health-conscious studio owners."

According to the Global Health & Fitness Association, roughly 4 million New York residents visit health facilities on a regular basis. As that number continues to trend upward, Perspire Sauna Studio will be well-poised for success and continued development in the New York and New Jersey markets. Already, the company has demonstrated that densely populated areas tend to demand their particular services, as has been witnessed in markets like Santa Monica, Chicago, Charlotte and Atlanta. Over the past few years – and amid a lingering pandemic – individuals have become curious as to how else they can stay healthy, looking for alternatives and/or additions to their physical and mental wellness routines.

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. Combined with the 39 franchises awarded year to date, Perspire has signed 93 franchise agreements with 23 studios currently open; the brand's 24th location will open its doors this weekend in Santa Monica.

Founded in 2010 in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio is committed to elevating the mind and body wellness of its guests, offering an experience that is personalized to each individual. The brand's advanced full spectrum infrared sauna technology, along with its medical-grade and high-intensity red light therapy (RLT) bar, are what set it apart in the industry. The experience has demonstrated the ability to improve sleep, boost immunity, burn calories, reduce inflammation, and simply offer a space for people to allow their minds and bodies to feel better. Across the 23 open studios, more than 1 million sauna sessions have been hosted since the company's founding.

To learn more about Perspire Sauna Studio and franchising opportunities, please visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, and wellness-seeking company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice, allowing their body and mind to feel refreshed after each session. Founded and led by CEO Lee Braun, Perspire's goal is to expand to major markets throughout the U.S. to further instill its vision of making infrared wellness accessible to all.

Founded in 2010 and based in Southern California, Perspire Sauna Studio currently offers franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com , and follow the brand on social media @perspiresaunastudio. For franchising information, please contact Cory Lyons, cory@perspiresaunastudios.com .

