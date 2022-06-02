Rafay Systems Launches Unified Kubernetes Operations Support for Converged Infrastructure

Rafay consolidates and simplifies the management of a variety of infrastructures to support clouds, virtual machines and operating systems - all from one unified SaaS platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems , the leading platform provider for Kubernetes Operations, announced today the ability to seamlessly orchestrate Windows worker nodes with Linux on AMD64 (x64) and ARM architectures from the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform (KOP). With this enhancement, IT and cloud operations/SRE teams can now simplify Kubernetes operations from the cloud to the edge with consistent workflows, automation and tooling irrespective of the underlying architecture and operating system (OS), including Linux/AMD-64, Linux/ARM-64, and Windows/AMD-64.

Rafay Systems offers the industry’s first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today’s business innovation. With Rafay, platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the Edge. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co. (PRNewsfoto/Rafay Systems) (PRNewswire)

Today, as enterprises modernize their infrastructure, they find themselves using separate machines for application types such as Windows, Linux and ARM. As a result, enterprises incur additional costs and resource constraints as teams struggle with many different ways to configure, deploy and manage the ongoing maintenance required for upgrades, integrations and patching, for example. These challenges exacerbate at the edge, where applications with various architectures can require different servers or VMs – each with different approaches for orchestration – resulting in a lack of standardization and increased operational costs.

By centralizing management and operations, Rafay provides DevOps and operations/SRE teams the ability to accelerate the migration of legacy Windows apps to a cloud-native architecture without the need to update said apps. This saves time and frees up resources for application modernization initiatives.

"We live in a heterogeneous IT world where most enterprises can't just start fresh on a cloud-native journey. Infrastructure and operations teams want to consolidate heterogeneous environments in order to simplify management and operations of complex IT systems," said Mohan Atreya, SVP Product and Solutions at Rafay Systems. "Rafay enables enterprises to leverage Kubernetes as the universal orchestrator for both containerized and VM-based applications as well as containerized applications optimized for different CPU architectures to dramatically simplify and streamline infrastructure and application operations."

Deploy and operate Windows and Linux applications on upstream Kubernetes clusters with Rafay KOP at: https://rafay.co/platform/kubernetes-operations-platform/

By unifying heterogeneous worker nodes through the Rafay KOP, enterprise IT and cloud operations teams don't have to run separate clusters by architecture type or operating system, which significantly reduces infrastructure and management complexity. By converging operations into a single pane of glass, teams can simply leverage containers and Kubernetes to reduce cost and management overhead.

With Rafay KOP, teams can create consistent workflows and take advantage of powerful automation and tooling, irrespective of the underlying architecture and operating system to make IT operations simple, standardized and repeatable.

Watch this video to see how easy it is to manage both Linux and Windows workloads on the same Kubernetes cluster: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=479IjHY4P0I

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems offers the industry's first Kubernetes Operations Platform to help enterprises maximize the value of containerized applications that deliver today's business innovation. With Rafay's unified platform teams can operate modern application infrastructure at scale across public clouds, data centers, and the edge. A full suite of turnkey services helps streamline deploying apps across multiple environments and deliver enterprise-grade control and governance to application deployment workflows. This breakthrough approach brings a new and much-needed operations mindset to the Kubernetes Management market. With the Rafay Kubernetes Operations Platform, platform teams enjoy centralized visibility, management and automation across once disparate processes and systems, resulting in the improved delivery of modern applications. Rafay's growing customer roster includes clients such as Verizon, SonicWall, and Guardant Health. For more information, please visit www.rafay.co.

Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

pr@rafay.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rafay Systems