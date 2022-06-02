Stylish and Sustainable, Grounded People Debuts New Colorful Collection of Shoes Perfect for that Summer Stride

Earth-conscious and cruelty-free footwear brand draws inspiration from Mother Nature with addition of four new trendy colors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grounded People, the 100% vegan and sustainably sourced footwear brand, has debuted a new collection of eye-catching colors perfectly timed to the arrival of the summer season. The new colors, inspired and named after the inherent natural beauty of Mother Nature's flowers include Poppy, Rose, Forget-Me-Not, Geranium, Iris, Fuchsia and Begonia. Each vibrant color is available in both the low- and high-top versions of the brand's unique spin on a timeless design. Like all Grounded People products, each unisex shoe is made with recycled materials, with a portion of each sale donated to one of the company's globally partnered charities.

"Reversing the damaging practices which have for too long become the norm in the fashion industry is not easy but is something our brand is fully committed to and deeply rooted in our cruelty-free production process," said Max Justus, CEO of Grounded People. "We are always looking for ways to improve our sustainability efforts, and welcome all to join us in taking steps forward in helping to save the planet."

Grounded People's mission is to reduce the catastrophic impact caused by the global fashion industry, which is responsible for producing over 92 million tons of waste each year. The brand recognized an opportunity to become a part of the solution, one which environmentally conscious consumers worldwide have been calling for. Grounded People prides itself on its production process that utilizes recycled raw materials without the use of chemical processes or artificial dyes. Grounded People's partnership with Retraced allows the brand to determine where and how materials are sourced and the environmental impact of every point in the supply chain. PETA approved, Grounded People certifies each pair of shoes is made with no animal byproducts and is manufactured in the world's only 100% vegan factory that ensures fair wages and conditions for all workers. Grounded People's factory, located in São Paulo, Brazil, compensates workers with 50% more than the national average and 20-30% more than the Brazilian shoe industry.

Grounded People is committed to giving back through its LACES program (Learn to Achieve and Create Everlasting Sustainability). The brand gives consumers the ability to effortlessly support a range of charitable organizations across the globe, including Fashion Takes Action, Climate Resolve, Make-a-Wish Foundation Canada, the BC Children's Hospital, and more. With each purchase, customers will be prompted to select a second pair of laces at checkout at no additional cost to them. 100% of the proceeds of the selected laces will then be donated to its corresponding charity.

The full line of Grounded People shoes, including its newly introduced colorways, are now available for purchase online at groundedpeople.com and Amazon. Each shoe will retail between $139.99 and $149.99. For more additional information, please visit www.groundedpeople.com.

About Grounded People

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Grounded People is a sustainable, ethically sourced and environmentally focused footwear brand committed to helping curb the harmful and detrimental impacts of waste created by the global fashion industry. Manufactured in the world's only 100% vegan factory, Grounded People prides itself on its cruelty-free production process, ensuring that no harm is done to people, animals, or the earth. A portion of all Grounded People sales is donated to one of the brand's charitable partnered organizations, because truly, every step matters.

