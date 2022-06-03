GO2E: WHEN WEB3 REVOLUTIONS COMBINES WITH FITNESS

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GO2E, a Web 3.0 fitness app with inbuilt Game-Fi, Social-Fi, and Metaverse elements, is getting ready for a Beta Testing event and is expected to be the next "blockbuster" in the market.

Recently, the Go2e team announced that the first beta test version of the app is now available on both iOS and Android platforms. Although this version is currently available internally and tested by the development team only, this is believed to be a very positive signal from this potential project.

Despite its recent appearance on the market, GO2E has built a strong community. Through the few images revealed by the development team, many positive reviews from users on social media were recorded for its eye-catching design and user-friendly interface, creating excitement for many players.

After gathering feedback and processing necessary modifications, a public beta test event will be held and open to everyone, especially members of the GO2E community.

For anyone, anywhere, anytime: Combine Web3 revolutions and Fitness

COVID 19 has brought significant losses and difficulties to the world. Beyond the direct impact of the virus on our long-term health, staying indoors and self-isolating has had significant consequences on our mental well-being.

However, let's say there is one good point that COVID holds, then it must be helping people to realize the importance of health. The notion that physical activity helps keep us healthy is old news. People are already aware that exercise is good for them in many ways, but not many people make it a part of their daily routine. The reasons are plenty: not motivated enough, not knowing where to start, not having enough time and necessary supplies, etc.

In the meantime, the Move-to-earn concept is currently "making a splash" throughout the Crypto community, as it allows users to earn passive income while engaging in physical activities.

The GO2E development team considers this to be a golden opportunity to make a positive impact on the community's fitness situation. And just like that, we started the GO2E project.

GO2E - We Go to Earn, Go to Enjoy, Go to Everything

Intending to build a healthy habit that lasts: exercise every day, even if it's just light walking, GO2E utilizes the benefits of Web3 to be more than just a "game" but also a habit former. Users can now have a chance to receive a passive income while engaging in a variety of game modes that suit different players' preferences, including:

Go-to-Exclusive Mode:

This is an individual mode that shows the most basic mechanism of GO2E. After equipping NFT Sneakers on the app, each user can earn tokens by moving individually in their way.

Go-To-Extend Mode (Under Development):

Compared to the individual mode, this is a team mode where the rate of dropping Mystery Box and OTM earned per user increases. The more people one moves with, the higher this ratio. All users in the same group must have Sneaker NFT and Stamina to participate in Extend Mode.

Go-to-Easy Mode (Under Development):

This mode allows players to passively earn at any time. They will be able to earn OTM even if the GO2E app is not actively used. Easy mode will count steps straight from their mobile device's Health Data app as long as the user holds a Sneaker in the app, with a daily limit of 3,000 steps.

Go-to-Encounter Function (Under Development):

This is a feature that helps develop GO2E communities, where users worldwide can step back and have more chances to be meaningfully connected in an augmented way.

More than just a "game"

Is Move to earn and Gamefi trendy? Correct. Is GO2E a game inspired by this trend? Also correct. But GO2E shows they're aiming to address a more significant problem: "How do we nudge millions of users to get even just a little more active and keep it on a daily basis?"

GO2E's mission is to establish a sustainable community bringing up the utilization of Web 3.0 and aiming at building a healthy habit that lasts, hope to help thousands improve their lives by making simple changes to their lifestyle — as simple as taking a walk around the block. In the future, GO2E even has plans to partner with sports brands to further popularize this healthy lifestyle.

These early successes demonstrate that GO2E is gradually becoming an innovative mobile solution for the next generation of fitness enthusiasts who want to socialize and be active in virtuality and reality.

GO2E upcoming milestones in 2022

https://t.me/Go2E_Airdrop_bot Airdrop V1: Now available at

Beta Testing App - Early June

NFT Shoebox Sale - Mid June

$GTE Public Sale - Mid June

Mainnet (Official Launch) - Mid June: With the positive signals received from the community, we have every reason to look forward to a grand launch from GO2E.

About GO2E tokens

1. Governance Token:

Token name: Go To E

Token Symbol: GTE

Total Supply: 1.000.000.000

2. In-game Token:

Token name: On The Moon

Token Symbol: OTM

Total Supply: Unlimited

