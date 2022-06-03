Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Keurig Dr Pepper, VICI Properties and ON Semiconductor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

NEW YORK, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices:

  • VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will replace Cerner Corp. (NASD: CERN) in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, June 8. S&P 500 constituent Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) is acquiring Cerner in a deal expected to be completed soon.

  • The following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. These changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 21, (post close on Friday, June 17) to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. Please note that the US equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 20, for Juneteenth National Independence Day observance:

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASD:KDP) and ON Semiconductor Corp. (NASD: ON) will replace Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA/UAA) and IPG Photonics Corp. (NASD: IPGP) respectively in the S&P 500. Under Armour and IPG Photonics will replace Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Trinity Industries and Yelp will replace Endo International plc (NASD:ENDP) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASD:RRGB) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Sotera Health Co. (NASD:SHC) and Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASD:SWAV) will replace Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASD:URBN) and LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Urban Outfitters and LiveRamp Holdings will replace Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASD:TCMD) and Vera Bradley Inc. (NASD: VRA) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASD: IRWD) will replace Greenhill & Co Inc. (NYSE:GHL) in the S&P SmallCap 600.

All companies moving from the S&P 500 to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving from the S&P MidCap 400 to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 8, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

VICI Properties

VICI

Real Estate

June 8, 2022

S&P 500

Deletion

Cerner

CERN

Health Care

June 21, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

Keurig Dr Pepper

KDP

Consumer Staples

June 21, 2022

S&P 500

Addition

ON Semiconductor

ON

Information Technology

June 21, 2022

S&P 500

Deletion

Under Armour

UA/UAA

Consumer Discretionary

June 21, 2022

S&P 500

Deletion

IPG Photonics

IPGP

Information Technology

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Under Armour

UA/UAA

Consumer Discretionary

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

IPG Photonics

IPGP

Information Technology

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Sotera Health

SHC

Health Care

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Shockwave Medical

SWAV

Health Care

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Trinity Industries

TRN

Industrials

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Yelp

YELP

Communication Services

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Urban Outfitters

URBN

Consumer Discretionary

June 21, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

LiveRamp Holdings

RAMP

Information Technology

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Trinity Industries

TRN

Industrials

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Yelp

YELP

Communication Services

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Urban Outfitters

URBN

Consumer Discretionary

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

LiveRamp Holdings

RAMP

Information Technology

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

IRWD

Health Care

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Endo International

ENDP

Health Care

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

RRGB

Consumer Discretionary

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tactile Systems Technology

TCMD

Health Care

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vera Bradley

VRA

Consumer Discretionary

June 21, 2022

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Greenhill & Co

GHL

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keurig-dr-pepper-vici-properties-and-on-semiconductor-set-to-join-sp-500-others-to-join-sp-midcap-400-and-sp-smallcap-600-301561304.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.