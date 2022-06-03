PowerNation Studios and Nashville Superspeedway present POWER NATIONALS Labor Day Weekend 2022

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerNation Studios and Nashville Superspeedway have partnered to present the inaugural POWER NATIONALS sponsored by Summit Racing Equipment on Saturday & Sunday, September 3-4, 2022 at the Superspeedway, located in Lebanon, TN.

PowerNation Studios, based in Franklin TN, is the production company for some of the most popular how-to programs for auto enthusiasts such as Detroit Muscle, Music City Trucks, Engine Power, and Carcass.

"The Nashville area is home to a huge, passionate car enthusiast community, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to host PowerNation Studio's first ever live event than the Nashville Superspeedway." said Matthew Hawkins, president of PowerNation.

Nashville Superspeedway, the home of NASCAR Cup Series racing and live entertainment in Middle Tennessee, is a 650-acre motorsports and event venue. The facility reopened in late 2020 and has since hosted a growing number of family-friendly and motorsports events, highlighted by the 100% capacity, sold-out inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race in June 2021.

"We have thousands of car enthusiasts visit our facility each year, so naturally we are thrilled about this partnership and the opportunity to present the inaugural POWER NATIONALS event," said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway's President and GM. "The goal from the first day of our rebirth has been to transform our facility into a regional center for all kinds of entertainment options, and this partnership further demonstrates our commitment to hosting first-class events for the residents and visitors of Middle Tennessee."

POWER NATIONALS will feature events and attractions for attendees of all ages. A car, truck and exotic vehicles show will run all day both Saturday and Sunday. All vehicles entered in the shows will have a special opportunity to exit the Superspeedway by driving the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval racetrack.

The world-famous monster truck that started it all, the original BIGFOOT, will be present all weekend. And several other members of the BIGFOOT family will be on site, including BIGFOOT #5, the truck with 10' tires and the new BIGFOOT ride truck.

Driving competitions include the Carcass Auto Cross on Saturday and a Drifting exhibition on Sunday. Attendees can also participate in skills challenges like the Engine Power Bolt-on competition. Demos and guest interviews will take place at the center of the action on the Live stage.

Throughout the weekend, producers from PowerNation Studios will be on-site at Nashville Superspeedway capturing video for the POWER NATIONALS television special which will premiere on Saturday, September 17th at noon and again at 8 p.m. ET. Katie Osborne and the PowerNation show hosts will lead the event coverage.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. and the event will close at 5 p.m. on both days. Parking will be free. For tickets and all event details are available at www.PowerNationals.com.

PowerNation Studios is wholly owned by Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), one of the largest television broadcast companies in the country, whose portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station. Gray also owns Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, Third Rail Studios, and Assembly Atlanta.

