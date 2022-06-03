SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (the "Meeting") was held today, June 3rd in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 55% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little and Vera Kobalia. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:
Election of Directors
Votes for
% for
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Nolan Watson
79,140,432
98.70%
1,040,664
1.30%
David Awram
73,531,410
91.71%
6,649,886
8.29%
David E. De Witt
73,002,086
91.05%
7,179,210
8.95%
Andrew T. Swarthout
74,533,375
92.96%
5,647,721
7.04%
John P.A. Budreski
62,842,138
78.37%
17,339,158
21.63%
Mary L. Little
68,500,557
85.43%
11,680,739
14.57%
Vera Kobalia
79,036,624
98.57%
1,144,472
1.43%
Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES
Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. After the closing of the transactions announced on May 2, 2022, Sandstorm will have acquired a portfolio of more than 250 royalties, of which 39 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.
