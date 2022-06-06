First Federal Bank Serves More Customers with a Jacksonville Location

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank, a Florida-based bank, is celebrating the opening of new Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) at both 9700 Touchton Rd in Jacksonville, FL and in the Wildlight community, located at 40 Floco Ave in Yulee, FL. These new ITMs provide convenient, full-service drive-thru banking for consumers and businesses in Jacksonville beginning June 3rd. Interactive Teller Machines allow customers to utilize a single terminal to conduct either routine ATM transactions 24/7, or teller-assisted transactions with live video interaction during normal banking hours. Customers can do cash and check deposits, cash withdrawals, deposits with cash back, loan payments and account inquiries at the ITM.

The Jacksonville ITM is located in a building First Federal Bank purchased several years ago as a mortgage banking center. The renovated offices serve as a central location for Jacksonville customers who seek a community-based mutual bank. An opening celebration is being held throughout the day on June 8th; local employees and customers are welcome.

"This location underscores First Federal's continued commitment to support and invest in the communities we serve," said John Medina, President and CEO. "The stability we have enjoyed for the past 60 years allows us to serve citizens of northeast Florida while remaining a locally managed mutual bank."

Though the ITM addition is new, First Federal Bank has been serving this market for many years. In April of this year, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced TOP lenders for North Florida and First Federal Bank was named the Top Community Lender by Dollar Amount & Number of Loans. "Businesses in the Jacksonville area who seek capital to expand or consolidate debt will be well-served by our new location" says Robert Turbeville, Chief Lending Officer for First Federal Bank.

As an additional commitment to the local community, First Federal Bank is pleased to welcome Parker Eiler as the Community Relationship Manager for the Jacksonville market. Parker is a University of West Florida graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Parker's expertise includes developing relationships with businesses in and around Jacksonville and brings that experience to First Federal Bank to connect local businesses to personalized service and digital convenience. Businesses seeking banking solutions will have access to Commercial and SBA loans, business checking accounts and credit cards, and other solutions such as lockbox and payment validation services.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based mutual savings bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.4 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from Bauer Financial, Inc., of Coral Gables, FL. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

