The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's 30th Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour on Quest to Save Lives

RYE BROOK, N.Y., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 180 seconds, someone in the U.S. has their life turned upside down by a blood cancer diagnosis. When this happens, the global leader in the fight against blood cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), is there providing guidance, education and support every step of the way. For more than 70 years, LLS has remained laser-focused on its mission priorities: Research, Education & Support, and Policy & Advocacy. This wouldn't be possible without the relentless work of thousands of participants and volunteers who raise funds through LLS's powerful fundraising events, like the LLS's premier charity cycling event, Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour.

Kicking off next month in Mequon, Wisconsin on July 23, LLS's 30th Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. (PRNewswire)

Kicking off next month in Mequon, Wisconsin on July 23, the 30th Annual Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour is a two-day, 150-mile, fully supported cycling event that is open to riders of all ages and abilities. One of Wisconsin's most popular bike rides, the Scenic Shore 150 is the largest locally organized event for LLS and has officially been added to the organization's exemplary national campaign portfolio.

"The beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan is the perfect picturesque setting for a weekend of riding the shore for a cure," said Coker Powell, LLS chief development officer. "We are so grateful for everyone involved in this year's 2022 Scenic Shore 150 Bike Tour — they are truly bringing us closer to a world without blood cancer."

Since its founding in 1949, LLS has invested more than $1.5 billion in cutting edge blood cancer research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment.

For more information or to get involved, visit, lls.org/events/vtnt/2022scenicshore150

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, LLS has regional offices throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media contact:

Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

(914) 821-8973

Kristin.Hoose@lls.org

Leukemia & Lymphoma Society logo (PRNewsfoto/The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS)