Lumen Technologies to Present at the Wells Fargo Streaming & Connectivity Day

DENVER, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxine Moreau, president of Mass Markets at Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will present at the Wells Fargo Streaming & Connectivity Day on June 13. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET.

A live webcast link to the investor presentation will be made available on the Lumen Investor Relations website at https://ir.lumen.com/events-and-presentations.

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences.

