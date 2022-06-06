Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PureCycle Technologies to Present at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit on June 8th, 2022

Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, announced today that Larry Somma, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Cowen's 2nd Annual Sustainability & Energy Transition Summit, which is being held virtually on June 7-8, 2022.

The Company is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 8th at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented solvent-driven purification recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform

s

polypropylene plastic waste (designated as No. 5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from No. 5 plastic waste resulting in an ultra-pure recycled (UPR) plastic can be recycled and reused over and over again, changing our relationship with plastic.

www.purecycle.com

Company Contact:
Anna Farrar
afarrar@purecycle.com
(954) 647-7059

Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
PCT@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purecycle-technologies-to-present-at-cowens-2nd-annual-sustainability--energy-transition-summit-on-june-8th-2022-301562206.html

SOURCE PureCycle Technologies

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.