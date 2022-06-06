Target Hospitality Announces June 2022 Conference Attendance and Presentation Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services, today announced that it will attend and present at the Stifel 2022 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, and the Bank of America Securities Credit Conference on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Presentation Details

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference Date: Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Time: 4:45 pm Eastern Time (3:45 pm Central Time)

Bank of America Securities Credit Conference Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022 Time: 2:25 pm Eastern Time (1:25 pm Central Time)

These events will be broadcast live via webcast. A link to the webcasts will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

A replay of the presentations will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website for a limited time.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is one of North America's largest providers of vertically integrated modular accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target builds, owns and operates a customized and growing network of communities for a range of end users through a full suite of value-added solutions including premium food service management, concierge, laundry, logistics, security and recreational facilities services.

Investor Contact

Mark Schuck

(832) 702 – 8009

ir@targethospitality.com

