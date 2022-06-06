The Vitamin Shoppe Partners with Baranova27 to Donate over Two Tons of Protein Bars and Nutritious Snacks to Communities Impacted by the War in Ukraine

Founded by Aleksandr, Maksim, and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, non-profit Baranova27 has spearheaded large-scale product donation drives in New Jersey to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitamin Shoppe, an omni-channel specialty retailer of nutritional products, is pleased to partner with Baranova27, a grassroots charitable organization, to donate over two tons of protein bars and healthy snacks to communities in Ukraine impacted by the ongoing war.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "Our teams at The Vitamin Shoppe are honored to be able to contribute to the refugees, frontline heroes, and extraordinary citizens of Ukraine in the way we know best – with nutritional support that we hope will give a boost to the everyday health and energy of the courageous people there. Just as importantly, we are proud to help shine a light on the incredible work of Baranova27 in mobilizing much-needed humanitarian aid and supplies, and getting it directly into the hands of those in need in Ukraine. We are happy to be able to partner with a fellow New Jersey-based organization and want to thank Mayor Mike Gonnelli of Secaucus for first connecting us."

Over 4,600 pounds of nutritious, on-the-go snacks and protein bars were shipped to Baranova27's facility in Fort Lee, New Jersey from The Vitamin Shoppe's distribution centers in Virginia and Arizona. The Vitamin Shoppe's freight logistics partner, Transplace, generously donated transportation costs. Volunteers from The Vitamin Shoppe's corporate support center in Secaucus, New Jersey, unloaded the donated product on June 1 into the Baranova27 warehouse, destined for Ukraine.

Since the outset of the Ukraine conflict, Baranova27 has collected, organized, and transported over 280,000 pounds (140 tons) of first aid supplies, non-perishable food, clothing, front-line equipment, hygiene items, and children's care products to on-the-ground relief and humanitarian organizations in Ukraine and Poland. The 501(c)(3) non-profit was founded by Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy and his sons, Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, both former Dancing with the Stars champions. The Chmerkovskiy family emigrated to the United States from Odessa, Ukraine in the mid-nineties and previously lived at the address Baranova 27 in Odessa.

"I want to thank The Vitamin Shoppe and all the caring teams there that came together to make this meaningful and useful donation to the people of Ukraine. Nutritious, easily shared food and snack items are highly appreciated donations in Ukraine. With my work at Baranova27, I've tried to turn my pain about the war into a purpose. The contributions of companies like The Vitamin Shoppe reminds me that so much of the world is united in supporting the people of Ukraine and working towards peace," said Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy.

For more information about donation and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.baranova27.org.

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Lifelong Wellness Starts Here™. The Vitamin Shoppe®, a subsidiary of Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), is a global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle Company with the mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness. Based in Secaucus, New Jersey, the Company offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe™, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™. In the U.S., the Company conducts business through over 700 company-operated retail stores under The Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements™ banners, and via its website, www.vitaminshoppe.com. The company is expanding its retail footprint via an innovative, omnichannel franchising model and opened its first franchise store in 2022. Globally, The Vitamin Shoppe serves customers in select Asia, South America, and Central America markets through local retail and e-commerce partners.

About Baranova27

Baranova27 is a charitable organization dedicated to bringing direct aid and humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine. The organization is operating out of Fort Lee, NJ, and is 100% volunteer-based. To contribute to our cause, please visit our linktree to purchase items for Ukrainian civilians. To donate monetary aid, please visit our GoFundMe. For more information, please visit www.baranova27.org or follow us on Facebook or Instagram at @Baranova27 for regular updates on events and opportunities to help.

