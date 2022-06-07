Big Brand Tire & Service Announces Acquisition of 11 Locations From MPG Tire and Auto Service

Adds High-Quality Operator in the Tucson Region

Brings Total Portfolio of Service Centers in Arizona to 35; Nationwide Footprint Spans Over 170 Locations

MOORPARK, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Brand Tire & Service ("Big Brand"), a leading independent tire and automotive service provider, today announced the acquisition of 11 service centers in Tucson, Arizona, from MPG Tire and Auto Service ("MPG"). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in Tucson, MPG provides comprehensive tire and automotive services to meet the needs of its customers and their vehicles. Big Brand will integrate its proprietary technology infrastructure and systems across each of the acquired locations, further enhancing MPG's ability to provide superior customer service at a great value in a professional and friendly environment.

Following the acquisition, Big Brand will operate over 170 high-quality service centers in strong and growing markets across the country. As one of the largest tire and service operators in the U.S., Big Brand will continue to follow its guiding principles of enhancing the customer and employee experiences while giving back to the communities it serves as it continues to expand rapidly in attractive markets.

Joe Buscaglia, Chief Executive Officer of Big Brand, said, "We are pleased to welcome the 11 MPG locations to the Big Brand family as we continue to expand our growing footprint and partner with best-in-class operators across the country. This latest transaction exemplifies our commitment to building a premier tire and automotive service platform through strategic acquisitions, new greenfield units, and investments in our industry-leading technology infrastructure. We look forward to working with the outstanding MPG team members and providing the highest standard of service and technology-driven solutions to customers across Tucson."

This announcement builds on the strong momentum Big Brand has generated over the course of 2021, with the acquisitions of several other leading tire and automotive service companies.

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service, headquartered in Southern California, is a leading independent tire and automotive service provider. Founded in 1969, Big Brand has a strong reputation for delivering exceptional customer service. Big Brand's passionate and dedicated team members utilize advanced digital technology to provide superior customer service at a great value in a professional and friendly environment. For more information, please visit www.bigbrandtire.com.

