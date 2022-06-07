Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces International Model Tayler Mercier Joins HoneyDrip.com

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that international published model, Tayler Mercier, has joined HoneyDrip.com. Honeydrip.com is a new digital platform designed and owned by Clubhouse Media Group with a focus on the empowerment of creators. The site allows creators to connect with fans and sell exclusive photo and video content.

"Tayler is a team player and an exciting addition to HoneyDrip.com" said Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com. "She has a really cool look, and I'm excited to see the exclusive content she brings to the site. I wouldn't be surprised if she became a fan favorite."

Tayler Mercier is an international published model, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. Tayler has graced the cover of Playboy magazine four times and has also appeared on the cover of others such as FHM and StyleCruze. Aside from modeling, Tayler has a large social media presence, boasting 250k+ followers on Instagram. Recently, Tayler has put a lot of focus into her up and coming media company, Mercier Media, where she holds the title of founder and CEO. In her spare time, Tayler has been known to give back to a number of charities, relating to animals.

"I'm so excited to be a part of HoneyDrip.com" said Mercier. "I love the way HoneyDrip.com reimagined the creative platform. So many platforms take away the ability to create the type of content that is authentic to the creator. It's nice to have a place like HoneyDrip.com to fully express my creativity. I'm honored to be a part of this, and so excited for what's to come."

About Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.

CMGR represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each with its brand, influencer cohort, and production capabilities. CMGR offers management, production, and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space.

