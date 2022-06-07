Gather at Publix GreenWise Market kicks off in Lakeland and Odessa

Gather at Publix GreenWise Market kicks off in Lakeland and Odessa

MIAMI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this month, Publix GreenWise Market in the Lakeland and Odessa, Florida areas will feature a wellness series featuring weekly experiences and classes to engage locals titled Gather at GreenWise Market by Mind Body Social. The series is curated by Mind Body Social, a South Florida-based wellness and event marketing firm focused on creating fun experiences that inspire well-being and human connection for all.

Gather at Publix GreenWise Market by Mind Body Social is free, every Saturday in the Odessa and Lakeland storefronts.

"We feel privileged to expand our collaboration with Publix GreenWise Market that brings wellness and joy to communities across Florida," said Luis Sanabria, co-founder of Mind Body Social. "We're grateful to work alongside the dedicated teams at each store."

The Gather at Publix GreenWise Market by Mind Body Social is free, every Saturday and launched simultaneously on June 4th in the Odessa and Lakeland storefronts with a morning full of activities, followed by GreenWise Market protein smoothie samples and special, made in-house food tastings. The event schedule was as follows:

The Shoppes at Lake Miriam Crossing

4747 S. Florida Ave.

Lakeland, FL 33813

YOGA by Michelle Pugh

ZUMBA by Destiny & Alexxus Mitchell (Mitchell Twinz)

KIDS YOGA by Yoga Pointe

Marketplace Shopping Center

2175 Sembler Dr.

Odessa, FL 33556

ZUMBA by Marlene Acosta

YOGA by Ania Chee

ZUMBA JR. (Kids and Juniors) by Marlene Acosta

For a full list of events, visit here for events in Lakeland storefront and here for events in Odessa .

Mind Body Social Events is a trusted partner that also creates events for the Boca Raton and Ft. Lauderdale storefronts.

"We're excited to be expanding the Gather at Greenwise Market by Mind Body Social series to our neighbors in central Florida," said Maria Brous, Publix director of communications. "The Mind Body Social team has been able to engage our customers by curating engaging programming designed for each community where our wellness series is offered."

To learn more about Mind Body Social Events' full array of wellness offerings, visit www.mindbodysocialevents.com and follow @mind_body_social on Instagram or @MindBodySocialEvents on Facebook.

For more information on Publix Greenwise Market, visit www.greenwisemarket.com or follow @publixgreenwisemarket on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and @PublixGWM on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Lilyvania Mikulski

Stronger Communications & Marketing

info@strongercomms.com

View original content:

SOURCE Mind Body Social, LLC