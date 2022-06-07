Numerade Offers Free STEM Bootcamps for Summer Learning

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerade, a video-based learning platform, today announced it will be offering free online bootcamps in 18 STEM subjects for students who want to further their learning over summer break. The bootcamps are designed for students at the middle school, high school and college levels, and students can sign up now .

For the third year in a row, Numerade's summer bootcamps will be free to use, giving students the resources to get ahead in school or catch up in areas where they need improvement. Each online bootcamp provides the equivalent of a semester-long course. In addition to STEM courses, Numerade also offers standardized test prep bootcamps for the SAT and ACT exams. Enrollment is ongoing, and because the bootcamps consist of short-form video lessons created by top educators, students can learn at their own pace and select relevant videos to focus only on the topics where they need help most.

Unlike traditional tutoring or educational camps, Numerade's summer bootcamps are free of charge and give students 24/7 access to video lessons, making them ideal for students who want to learn concepts in short periods of time rather than committing to long-term camps or classes. The bootcamps are broken up into topic-based modules, and each topic consists of multiple video lectures in which expert STEM educators take students through the concepts in step-by-step, whiteboard-style explainers.

"Numerade is proud to give students free access to online bootcamps created by some of the best educators in the world," said Nhon Ma, CEO and founder of Numerade. "With 18 subject-specific bootcamps, including introductory-level and advanced courses, students can learn the basics and master more advanced concepts in their chosen areas of study. This makes our bootcamps the perfect tool for students who need to catch up in school, as well as those who want to get ahead and take their education to the next level."

Numerade also provides additional resources for students, including the largest online library of STEM video solutions and its social test prep app StudyParty , where users can study with other students.

About Numerade

Numerade was founded in Los Angeles in 2018 with the goal of making the knowledge and skills of world-class STEM educators widely accessible and affordable to students of all backgrounds. Today, more than 50,000 educators have created content on Numerade and 60 million students have used the platform.

