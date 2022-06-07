VENUS AEROSPACE UNVEILS "STARGAZER™," ITS MACH 9 HYPERSONIC SPACEPLANE

HOUSTON, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Venus Aerospace, a startup developing hypersonic aircraft, introduced the "Stargazer™", the company's first conceptual vehicle design, at the Up.Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The Venus Vehicle Engineering Team has been working on this iteration since the company's founding in 2020. Backed by leading Venture Capitalists and with $1M in government funding, Venus has since raised over $33M to build a Mach 9 hypersonic drone and Mach 9 spaceplane, both capable of one-hour global travel.

Venus has a dedicated and experienced team of aerospace, military and research and development veterans who are pushing the boundaries of high-speed transportation. Venus recently announced its $20M Series A, led by Prime Movers Lab. The team is maturing its three main technologies: a zero-emission next-generation rocket engine, innovative aircraft shape and leading-edge cooling, which allows the spaceplane to take off from existing spaceports, using existing infrastructure.

Over the last year, Venus has scaled fast. Venus designed and built its tech demonstration engine, executed key experiments at hypersonic wind tunnels and propulsion test facilities throughout the U.S., and started a ground test campaign at Spaceport Houston. Over the next year Venus will start subsonic and supersonic flight testing of a scaled drone.

About Venus Aerospace

Venus Aerospace is an early stage, deep tech company. Founded by Sarah "Sassie" Duggleby and Dr. Andrew Duggleby, Venus aims to develop a Mach 9 hypersonic aircraft that will fly passengers around the world and back home in time for dinner. For more information, head to our website, https://www.venusaero.com/ .

