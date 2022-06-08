DENSO Makes Hiring Eligibility Changes in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Help More People Build Careers

Hiring eligibility changes are intended to create more career opportunities for more people in Battle Creek

High school diploma, GED no longer required for production roles; bilingual candidates encouraged to apply; pay increases effective since April

DENSO is hosting a walk-in career fair for interested candidates on June 15 th

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has updated hiring criteria and increased wages at its thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan. Interested candidates can attend a career fair on June 15, 1-5 p.m. ET, at 1 DENSO Road in Battle Creek to learn how DENSO is creating more opportunities for more people. They also can apply online for positions today at the DENSO careers page.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International) (PRNewswire)

The new hiring changes in Battle Creek include:

High school diplomas or GEDs are no longer required for production roles . DENSO will continue to offer GED preparation training.

Increased pay and placement for candidates with 4 years of experience. Experienced manufacturing candidates who have worked the last four years in manufacturing for no more than two employers are eligible to be hired at the Associate III level .

High school to technical career program. Recent graduates can now apply to Associate I positions, or if they pass DENSO's mechanical assessment, to Lead Associate positions. This change creates new manufacturing career paths for young professionals.

Career growth opportunities for bilingual skills. Bilingual candidates with Burmese, Spanish and French speaking skills are encouraged to apply for Lead Associate, Subleader and Team Leader positions.

Pay Increases, effective since April, for the following roles:

o Production Employees: up to $25.75 per hour

o Advanced Machine Operators: up to $25.75 per hour

o Machine Maintenance Employees: up to $40.12 per hour

"We made these updates with a clear goal in mind: to create more opportunities for more people in Battle Creek to start and build their manufacturing careers," said April O'Neal, a director of North America Human Resources at DENSO and based in Battle Creek. "We want people to know that if they have work ethic and a desire to learn, we'll provide resources and support that will help them grow their skills and advance."

In addition to these changes, employees receive competitive benefits, including medical, dental, and vision care, and a matching 401(k) program. They also get top-notch training in safe and clean environments and have access to onsite amenities like technical training and health centers, a pharmacy, credit union, cafeteria and more. New hires will not just find jobs – they will have the opportunity to build careers.

Additional walk-in career fairs will be held every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. ET.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification, powertrain and thermal systems, mobility electronics & advanced devices to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO