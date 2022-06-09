Delinea Onsite RSA Conference Survey Reveals Cloud Security Top Cybersecurity Concern in 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Delinea , a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced the results of its own anonymous onsite survey of cybersecurity professionals attending the RSA Conference, being held this week at the Moscone Center, San Francisco. The survey of over 100 cybersecurity professionals asked attendees about their top concerns for cybersecurity in 2022, where they stand when it comes to cyber insurance and cyber hygiene practices.

Notably, the survey found that cloud security (37%) is the main cybersecurity concern in 2022, more than ransomware (19%) and remote workers (17%).

"Protecting digital assets in the cloud is becoming priority number one, reflecting a more proactive approach to cybersecurity," said Joseph Carson, chief security scientist and advisory CISO at Delinea. "As businesses become more reliant on the cloud for infrastructure, application development, and business process automation, security skills and solutions need to keep up. Securing privileged access to cloud infrastructure and workloads before attackers take advantage is imperative."

The survey also revealed that 80% of respondents claim their organization has not been breached in the past 12 months. This positive response may be due to the increased cyber hygiene practiced amongst employees. For example, the survey states that 59% of respondents claim to not use the same password on multiple accounts and nearly two thirds (66%) state they use multi-factor authentication (MFA) whenever available.

"Passwords should never be the only security control for accessing critical systems, applications, and privileges. By implementing MFA controls, it adds an extra layer of protection, should an attacker be able to compromise a password. MFA should be required not only at system log-in, but also at the point of horizontal and vertical privilege elevation," continues Carson.

When asked about incident response readiness, cyber insurance factored prominently with 41% of respondents saying their organization has or is strongly considering arming themselves with cyber insurance.

For this survey, Delinea polled more than 100 random RSA conference participants. For more information, please visit Delinea at RSA Booth S-1227 in Moscone South or visit https://delinea.com .

