Hyundai Mobis to present the latest automotive innovations in Europe

Exhibiting the latest innovations and holding real-car demonstrations for European automakers, on June 14-15 in France .

Introducing 27 new technologies and presenting Next-Generation Braking and Steering technology on a motor racing track.

Orders from Europe have doubled every year for the last three years, Mobis to diversify its order portfolio with AR HUDs, Grille Lighting, and RWS.

Launch of Tech-Marketing Campaigns

SEOUL, South Korea and PARIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) is quickly developing its presence in the European Market, with ingenious technologies for autonomous driving, infotainment, and electrification.

Hyundai Mobis will hold a Tech Show for two days on June 14 and 15 to present its latest innovations to its customers. In addition to introducing new products, MOBIS also will present key technologies on demonstrator vehicles

This Tech Show will be held at the JP Beltoise Circuit, a racing track, which consists of high-speed tracks, circular tracks, and straight tracks.

Among the 27 brand new technologies Hyundai Mobis will unveil are: AR Head Up Displays (HUDs), Grille Lighting, Swivel Displays, In-Cabin Sensing, In-Wheel Systems, and Rear Wheel Steering systems (RWS). The show will cover all essential technologies in the field of Autonomous Driving, Electrification, and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI). These technologies, designed to meet strict European requirements in terms of quality and sustainability will be embedded on electric cars and 48v mild hybrid cars.

According to Axel Maschka, Head of Global OE Sales, Executive Vice President at Hyundai Mobis, "Hyundai Mobis will increase the number of new orders for our latest products to satisfy the needs of European Customers and mount diverse Tech Marketing campaigns."

In order to further increase touchpoints with customers worldwide, Hyundai Mobis participated to the IAA (International motor show in Germany) in September 2021 and to the CES in Las Vegas in January this year. Hyundai Mobis also set up new key account management (KAM) organizations in North America, Europe and Japan and expanded its R&D network of engineering experts from various automotive fields to best address regional customers´ needs and expectations.

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is the global no.7 global automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates R&D headquarter in Korea, with 4 technology centers in Germany, China, India and the United States.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.mobis.co.kr/kr/index.do

