OnPoint Community Credit Union and GreenPath Help Members Tackle Debt and Achieve Financial Wellness

OnPoint and GreenPath Financial Wellness partner to provide personalized, free counseling services to OnPoint members.

PORTLAND, Ore. , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With household debt rising, OnPoint Community Credit Union announced a new partnership with a leading non-profit financial counseling organization. Together with GreenPath Financial Wellness, OnPoint will provide members with confidential and complimentary one-on-one financial counseling, debt management services and financial education resources.

OnPoint's new partnership comes at a crucial time as U.S. consumer debt increased by $266 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to $15.84 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The bank's Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit, released in May 2022, shows that debt has increased by $1.7 trillion since 2019.

"OnPoint's purpose is to support financial health and well-being, and that journey looks different for everyone. That's why personalized financial counseling and tools are critical in helping people make financial decisions, equipping them with confidence and a customized roadmap to tackle challenges and seize opportunities," said Rob Stuart, President and CEO, OnPoint Community Credit Union. "Our partnership with GreenPath will support members as they work to remove barriers and accomplish their goals, no matter where they are on that path to financial well-being."

GreenPath Financial Wellness Experts can support OnPoint members when they face a significant life event such as a change in employment or household income, a desire to address unsecured debt, concerns about making rent or mortgage payments, or the decision to enroll in advanced educational or job training. OnPoint and GreenPath will work with each member individually to assess their entire financial picture and identify action steps to help improve their financial well-being.

OnPoint members may also take advantage of additional GreenPath services such as:

Credit report review. Helps members understand their credit reports, dispute inaccurate information, and develop a plan to improve their credit scores.

Debt counseling and management. Supports members to overcome debt through strategies including structured repayment plans.

Student loan counseling. Helps members understand student loan obligations and evaluate loan repayment options.

Housing counseling. GreenPath is certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ( GreenPath is certified by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development ( HUD ) to assist with pre-purchase home buyer preparation, as well as mortgage default and foreclosure prevention.

"This partnership gives OnPoint members more personalized access to caring, judgment-free counseling that strengthens financial wellness at every step of the financial journey," said Kristen Holt, President and CEO, GreenPath Financial Wellness. "As a national non-profit in service for more than 60 years, GreenPath is ready to help those seeking guidance through our team of HUD Certified Housing Counselors and NFCC Certified Credit Counselors."

GreenPath offers language interpretation services to ensure everyone can receive real-time counseling, even if English is not their primary language. For more information, OnPoint members can call 866-294-2963 to connect with a GreenPath Financial Wellness Expert or visit the OnPoint website at www.onpointcu.com/GreenPath.

Helping members build financial literacy and wellness

In addition to its new partnership, OnPoint members have access to the credit union's free eBook, "Guide to Financial Wellness," which shares actionable information to help people consider budget decisions, overcome financial challenges and protect their future.

OnPoint encourages financial wellness by offering educational workshops, personalized tools on its Enrich platform, and content on its blog. Each resource provides practical tips people can implement today to meet their financial goals.

ABOUT ONPOINT COMMUNITY CREDIT UNION

OnPoint Community Credit Union is the largest credit union in Oregon, serving over 480,000 members and with assets of $9.4 billion. Founded in 1932, OnPoint Community Credit Union's membership is available to anyone who lives or works in one of 28 Oregon counties (Benton, Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Coos, Crook, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Gilliam, Hood River, Jackson, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Morrow, Multnomah, Polk, Sherman, Tillamook, Wasco, Washington, Wheeler, and Yamhill) and two Washington counties (Skamania and Clark) and their immediate family members. More information is available at www.onpointcu.com or 503-228-7077 or 800-527-3932.

ABOUT GREENPATH

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a national non-profit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Working directly with individuals and through partnerships since 1961, GreenPath has assisted millions of people with debt and credit management, homeownership education and foreclosure prevention. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath, along with its affiliates, has more than 50 locations across the United States. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC) and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA).

For more information, visit www.greenpath.com/OnPointCU or call 866-294-2963.

