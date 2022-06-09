Ping Identity, Yubico, and EntryPoint Team Up to Bring Zero Trust to FIDO2 with Derived FIDO2 Credentials

The no-code solution offers phishing-resistant authenticators, identity proofing, and centralized identity management for the US Federal Government

DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, Yubico , the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, and EntryPoint , a premier credential management platform, partnered on a joint solution that enables phishing-resistant Derived FIDO2 Credentials (DFCs) along with identity proofing and centralized identity management.

"Phishing-resistant MFA is an immediate priority for enterprises and is now a specific requirement for the U.S. government," said Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. "By incorporating enterprise-grade federation and access controls into this joint solution, organizations can easily use Derived FIDO2 Credentials to enhance the security of virtually any individual or asset — regardless of location."

The standards-based solution works off-the-shelf with no custom coding required, including:

Yubico's YubiKey 5 Series and YubiKey 5 FIPS Series : phishing-resistant, hardware-based authentication security keys that support FIDO2 and: phishing-resistant, hardware-based authentication security keys that support FIDO2

EntryPoint 's credential management system of identity proofing and binding capabilities 'sof identity proofing and binding capabilities

Ping Identity's authentication authority with federated identity and centralized identity management and policy enforcement 'swith federated identity and centralized identity management and policy enforcement

The solution allows organizations to establish and prove organizational attestation of FIDO2 hardware tokens, allowing them to better protect themselves against multi-factor authentication (MFA) exploits.

By enabling organizational attestation with FIDO2 security keys, the solution applies the Zero Trust concept of "trust nothing, verify everything" to FIDO2-based MFA. This minimizes the risk of cyber attackers using outside credentials to penetrate a business network — a common vulnerability known to be exploited by nation-state threat actors.

"Proof-of-possession isn't enough," said Eric Hildre, president of EntryPoint, Inc . "With the addition of our identity binding capabilities, organizations can now confirm that the Derived FIDO2 Credential is in use by the intended user and not a malicious actor."

"Recently, OMB Memo M-22-09 was released citing FIDO2 and WebAuthn, as well as PIV, as approved phishing-resistant credentials that meet the EO requirements," said Jeff Frederick, Director, Solutions Engineering at Yubico. "This partnership supports these government regulations and enables agencies to trust and verify that the FIDO2 security keys in their environment could only have come from their authorized supply chain, and nowhere else."

For more information, please see the solution brief .

About Yubico

As the inventor of the YubiKey, Yubico makes secure login easy and available for everyone. The company has been a leader in setting global standards for secure access to computers, mobile devices, and more. Yubico is a creator and core contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor (U2F), and open authentication standards. YubiKeys are the gold standard for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), enabling a single device to work across hundreds of consumer and enterprise applications and services. Yubico is privately held, with a presence around the globe. For more information, please visit www.yubico.com .

About EntryPoint

EntryPoint is the premier Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution for customers deploying smart card based identity credentials. With solutions deployed world-wide since 2006, Technology Industries is a leader in strong, multi-factor authentication access to buildings and networks. For more information, visit www.entrypoint.io .

About Ping Identity

At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That's digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That's why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com .

