TMB Announces Premiere of New Unscripted Show "Your Pranks, Our Show"

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMB , the leading community-driven entertainment company with a global audience of over 200 million consumers, has announced the premiere of "Your Pranks, Our Show," an original, unscripted series starring self-made stunt performer Zach Holmes (Jackass Forever, Don't Look Up). "Your Pranks, Our Show" will premiere on Friday, June 10, 2022 on TMB's FailArmy streaming channel – the worldwide leader in funny fail videos and compilations.

"Your Pranks, Our Show" follows Holmes as he and his friends take viral videos from FailArmy's catalog of humor-driven content and up the ante by re-enacting them with next-level twists and higher stakes. The seven-episode series follows the prank squad as they experience what it's like to wear impairment goggles, navigate a horror-filled sleepover, perform outrageous fitness-related pranks, and many other ridiculous scenarios primed to evoke fits of laughter.

Members of the prank squad include YouTube and social media sensation and former professional skateboarder Chad Tepper , LA-based director and editor Sean Barrett , musician and lead singer Kevin Zubin , tattoo artist and stuntman Joe Killmeister , and award-winning social media influencer, surfer and stunt performer Danny Berk.

"We're thrilled to partner with Zach who has been a hero for amateur stunt performers for over a decade," said JIll Goldfarb, SVP Streaming at TMB. "This show is perfectly tailored for the FailArmy audience as it brings together viral prank videos and some of the most recognizable faces in physical comedy and stunts."

The 30-minute episode series will air every Friday on FailArmy's streaming TV channel at 10 pm ET. FailArmy currently boasts more than 60+ million followers across social media, and more than six million monthly hours of viewership on the FailArmy streaming TV channel, which is distributed on top streaming TV platforms including Roku, Pluto TV, Xumo, Samsung TV Plus, Peacock, Sling TV, Stirr, Plex, Comcast, Apple TV and Fire TV.

"Just like FailArmy's fanbase, I'm game for any prank no matter how outrageous it may seem," said Holmes. "This show was so much fun to make, and I think the FailArmy audience is going to have a lot of fun watching it each week and following along."

Your Pranks Our Show is executive produced by Jonathan Skogmo and Colin Goheen and directed by Colin Goheen and Ori Guendelman.

About FailArmy

FailArmy is a leading humor brand and one of the most-watched online video properties in the world, with a predominately Gen-Z and Millennial audience totaling more than 30 million fans. FailArmyTV is the brand's linear comedy channel that streams 24/7 on global ad-supported and subscription video providers. The brand has also spawned a 30-minute syndicated international TV series that airs in 221 territories worldwide. FailArmy is owned and operated by Jukin Media. For more information, visit http://failarmy.com .

About TMB

TMB (Trusted Media Brands) is the world's leading community-driven entertainment company engaging more than 200 million consumers worldwide across streaming TV, social media, web and print. Our portfolio of brands including FailArmy , Family Handyman , People Are Awesome , Reader's Digest , Taste of Home , The Healthy , and The Pet Collective , is powered by content that's inspired and created by our fans. Together our community sparks curiosity, fuels laughter, and inspires people to live big, full, fantastic lives. Learn more about our brands, our data-driven marketing solutions, our award-winning licensing services, and much more at www.tmbi.com .

