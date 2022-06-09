West Shore Home® Announces Partnership with Penn State Running Back Nick Singleton

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home, America's most admired remodeling brand, is proud to announce a multi-year endorsement deal with college running back Nick Singleton. Named Gatorade's 2021-22 National Football Player of the Year, Singleton is a graduate of Governor Mifflin High School in Shillington, Pa.

The partnership is possible through the new NCAA rules allowing college players to obtain name, image and likeness (NIL) sponsorships as amateur athletes. Singleton is attending Penn State University beginning in the 2022-23 season.

West Shore Home specializes in fast, convenient home remodeling services. The brand's marketing messages "Don't Blink" and "Fast is Better" represent the speed and efficiency of its entire remodeling process. Much like Nick Singleton is recognized for his speed on the field, West Shore Home is known for its own speed with its easy one-day remodeling services, making the partnership a perfect fit.

"We are thrilled to partner with Nick Singleton. As an athlete and role model, he embodies many of our core values at West Shore Home. He excels not only on the football field, but academically and in the community," said B.J. Werzyn, CEO, West Shore Home. "As a Penn State alumnus, I'm proud that Nick is representing the Nittany Lions and that West Shore Home is part of his college journey."

As a high school running back, Singleton rushed for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns on 165 carries his senior season. He also caught four passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score. He was selected to play in the 2022 All-American Bowl. Singleton was ranked as the nation's No. 1 running back recruit in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports.

Off the field he volunteers as a coach for local football camps and practices, participates in his local elementary school literacy outreach program and has donated his time for community cleanup initiatives. All of this while maintaining a 3.51 GPA in the classroom.

"I'm honored to not only be a part of the Nittany Lion nation, but a teammate of West Shore Home," said Nick Singleton. "So many of the company's core values embody what I strive for each day. This includes being an exceptional teammate, being great at whatever we do and getting better every single day. As a Pennsylvania native, I am thrilled to partner with a company from my home state and I look forward starting the season."

West Shore Home's sponsorship of Singleton is the first major, multi-year NIL deal with a Penn State football player.

