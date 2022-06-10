Atalaya Capital Management Expands Platform

Addition of team from Elm Park in Dallas Accelerates Investment Opportunities, Talent Acquisition, and Establishes a Foothold in Texas' Financial Epicenter

NEW YORK and DALLAS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalaya Capital Management ("Atalaya"), an $8.5bn alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investing, announced today that Elm Park Capital's experienced team of credit investment professionals will join Atalaya in the new Atalaya Crescent office, located in the financial center of Dallas. The Elm Park team will strengthen Atalaya's existing capital solutions capabilities and enable the platform to further expand its sourcing efforts and tap into an attractive deal and talent sourcing pipeline.

Founded in 2010 by Mark Schachter and Charles Winograd, Elm Park focuses on providing capital solutions for middle market companies and private equity firms requiring a creative partner for acquisitions, growth, refinancing, recapitalizations, and other special situations.

"I've known Mark for nearly 20 years and am excited to have his team join Atalaya to expand our collective scope," said Ivan Zinn, Founder & Managing Partner at Atalaya. "We have long considered opportunities to broaden our geographic locations to attract a larger, diverse pool of talent. The combination of Dallas' financial services talent and the addition of the investment engine of Elm Park's Dallas team made our choice an easy one."

"We're excited to be joining Atalaya and their talented team of professionals," said Mark Schachter, Managing Partner at Elm Park. "With our deep ties to the Dallas region and the history of the Atalaya platform delivering attractive investor returns and capital solutions, we are eager to be part of Atalaya's expansion."

This announcement comes on the heels of Nathan Romano joining Atalaya as President of the firm. As the former President and Chief Operating Officer at York Capital Management, Nathan joined Atalaya this past April to help support its next stage of growth.

Atalaya now stands at approximately 100 employees with recent, key additions to the Company's investment and business management teams. These latest hires will help Atalaya continue to capitalize on the all-weather sourcing and investing capabilities developed over many years on dislocated market opportunities and further strengthen the Company's ability to deliver value to its investors.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is an ~$8.5bn privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – financial assets, real estate and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City.

For more information, please visit www.atalayacap.com.

Contacts

Atalaya

Investors

Rebecca Chia

rchia@atalayacap.com

(212) 201 1929

Media

Ben Howard

bhoward@prosek.com

(914) 552 4281

View original content:

SOURCE Atalaya Capital Management