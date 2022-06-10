Ekinops Entity, SixSq, Announces 'App Vendor Programme'

GENEVA, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ekinops (EuronextParis: EKI) (ISIN: FR0011466069), a leading network access and virtualization specialist, today announced the launch of the Nuvla.io App Vendor Programme built by its subsidiary, SixSq, to accelerate the delivery and monetization of edge computing applications.

SixSq, an Ekinops company (PRNewswire)

SixSq's Nuvla.io is a proven B2B digital platform for industrialization and automation of containerized edge applications and device management.

Delivering simplified go-to-market for App Vendors

"Using the Nuvla.io Marketplace and App Vendor Programme we can springboard customers into adopting and deploying meaningful edge computing with minimum risk and a positive ROI," said Marc-Elian Bégin, SixSq CEO and Co-founder. "Both vendors and customers benefit from unprecedented agility, flexibility and scalability, with minimum complexity and without compromise on security."

The App Vendor Programme gives app vendors and customers tools to interact in a seamless way, including clear pricing and contractual terms. It also provides hassle-free monetization of business applications for telcos, service providers and system integrators.

App vendors can now more quickly reach their customers and at the same time benefit from a simple mechanism to deliver regular software updates. Customers can purchase their apps in a secure manner, at scale, using Nuvla.io.

Serving all sectors with Edge Apps for Business

The App Vendor Programme launches with selected innovative leaders in their fields. The first vendors bring turnkey apps in the following sectors:

Logistics and railway

Manufacturing and machine monitoring

Next generation GDPR compliant people and crowd tracking solution

Cyberattack detection driven from AI analysis

Smart city audio based real-time analysis using AI

App vendors wishing to join the App Vendor Programme are invited to get in touch with the SixSq team. Specific press announcements will be made shortly regarding the first app vendors to join the programme.

Details can be found here: https://nuvla.io/marketplace.

