THE GLOBAL PREMIERE OF JUDY GARLAND'S UNISEX FINE FRAGRANCE IS ON TRACK TO BE A SHOWSTOPPER AT THE ICON'S 100TH BIRTHDAY GALA IN HOLLYWOOD JUNE 10, 2022

THE GLOBAL PREMIERE OF JUDY GARLAND'S UNISEX FINE FRAGRANCE IS ON TRACK TO BE A SHOWSTOPPER AT THE ICON'S 100TH BIRTHDAY GALA IN HOLLYWOOD JUNE 10, 2022

Vince Spinnato's June 10th Gala Unites Old Hollywood Glamour with Present Day Energy in a Star-Studded Event in which International Admirers Celebrate the Legendary Actress & Entertainer on her birthdate.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The world will celebrate what would have been the 100th birthday of legendary Hollywood actress and entertainer Judy Garland on June 10, 2022. The celebratory event and unisex fine fragrance reveal for Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato will take place at the Ebell of Los Angeles that evening with special guests including children Lorna Luft, Joey Luft and Academy award-winning actress and Judy Garland's co-star in "Meet Me in St. Louis," Margaret O'Brien.

Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato Limited Edition 100th Birthday Bottle (PRNewswire)

JUDY GARLAND'S 100th BIRTHDAY GALA AND FRAGRANCE REVEAL BRINGS OLD HOLLYWOOD GLAMOUR TO PRESENT DAY

A spectacular evening is planned for Ms. Garland's legacy and glamourous past to be celebrated with a modern-day twist. As the East Coast will celebrate Judy Garland with the lighting of the Empire State Building on June 10th, the West Coast will honor her that same night with a star-studded gala where the actress was first discovered, at the historic Ebell of Los Angeles. As a global star, Ms. Garland will also be honored in London, England and throughout the world with special events and concerts.

The gala will have a display of the Get Happy! Exhibit featuring memorabilia and screen-worn costumes from "The Wizard of Oz," "Meet Me in St. Louis" and "Easter Parade." West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister will give the proclamation marking June 10th as "Judy Garland Day," and a live fashion "window display" of six re-created and inspired-by dresses Judy Garland wore at the height of her career, designed by House of Racanelli. Gourmet fragrance-inspired flavored chocolate bars and chocolate cake will be offered from renowned chök of Barcelona, Spain.

Old Hollywood nostalgia comes alive in Judy - A Garland Fragrance: a sophisticated, modernized fragrance inspired by what Judy Garland herself wore. This unisex fine fragrance showcases a hint of the official Judy Garland Rose with the addition of Dark Orchid, Coriander, and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes, newly creating an all-inclusive and gender-neutral fine fragrance.

Event host and founder of TurnKey Beauty Vincenzo Spinnato says, "this has been an immense undertaking in planning a major event to honor such an icon millions of people around the world adore still today. I'm very proud to have had such a close hand in every detail of this event and fragrance creation to make the Garland family proud!"

"Vince and I created a unisex fine fragrance that captures the essence of Judy Garland and evokes memories of our Mother," says Lorna Luft, actress, author, entertainer and daughter of Judy Garland.

For further information and to purchase the Limited Edition 100th Birthday bottle of Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato, please visit http://judygarlandfragrance.com

Follow along on Instagram at http://Instagram.com/judygarlandfragrance

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michela DellaMonica

SheGrown Media

michela@shegrown.media

917-685-4412

Judy - A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Davis & Associates