Johnnie Max® Recognized by SIIA as Best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnnie Max, a new supplemental online literacy program for the next generation of PreK–K teachers, learners, and families, was named the best PreK/Early Childhood Learning Solution of 2022 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"As a new company, the Johnnie Max team is thrilled to win the CODiE Award. This distinction recognizes the success and innovation of our program, which builds oral language and vocabulary for young kids using digital media along with adult interaction," explains Jamie West, CEO of John Jones Media, the EdTech company behind Johnnie Max.

The program develops the foundations of early literacy while expanding children's worldview and preparing them for a lifetime of academic and digital learning.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About John Jones Media

Founded by educators and educational product developers, John Jones Media is an EdTech company that launched its first product in January 2022. Johnnie Max is a new online literacy program for PreK–K in English and Spanish.

