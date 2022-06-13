ONEDIGITAL LAUNCHES WEALTH MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS FOR INDIVIDUALS

Fortified by New Partnerships, Team Launches Enhanced Offering Built on the Power of Customization

ATLANTA, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OneDigital Investment Advisors "OneDigital," a registered investment advisor, announced a significant collection of strategic partnerships to enhance its ongoing expansion into wealth management. This announcement showcases the next generation of financial planning and investment management for individuals and families of all ages and income levels.

OneDigital (PRNewswire)

OneDigital launches wealth management offering for individuals leveraging customized and strategic partnerships.

OneDigital has previously provided financial planning services to the masses through retirement plans. The expanded wealth management capabilities will now allow OneDigital to provide simple yet customized investment models to mass affluents and specialized investment strategies and private alternatives to high-net-worth individuals. The offering includes customized model solutions and separately managed accounts from renowned investment managers, including BlackRock, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research (NDR), PIMCO, Avantis Investors, and Newfound Research, along with technology partnerships with Parametric, 55ip, and end-to-end alternative investment solution from iCapital.

"OneDigital has been building towards this expanded solution for the better half of the last year, with the addition of Saumen Chattopadhyay as Chief Investment Officer and acquisitions of five wealth management firms in 2022 alone," commented Vince Morris, President of Retirement and Wealth at OneDigital. "It is our goal to increase access to personalized financial advice and better support people of all ages and incomes. This expanded offering prioritizes access to personalized advice and the level of support that individuals need to live their best life now and into the future. "

As a division of OneDigital, a leading insurance brokerage, financial services and HR consulting firm, OneDigital Investment Advisors has over $103 billion in assets under advisement, spread between corporate retirement plans and individual clients.

OneDigital has developed a differentiated investment approach utilizing a proprietary asset allocation algorithm that aligns individuals with a blend of customized strategies through its partnering managers. This powerful approach will be deployed directly to individuals as well as through financial engagement with corporate clients supporting the financial wellbeing of their employees.

"Our people-first financial planning approach combines the ability to easily curate and monitor custom portfolios and blend the strategies provided by our partnering managers. Creating custom portfolios and aligning them with our client's financial goals is the next generation of investment management," said Saumen Chattopadhyay, Chief Investment Officer at OneDigital. "We look beyond the individual's risk level and time horizon through a planning process. Our relationships with leading managers and technology partners will allow for a new level of both simplicity and customization."

To learn more about OneDigital's wealth management offering, visit: www.onedigital.com/wealth-management

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 employees to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

Media Contact:

Chelsea McKenna

Chelsea.McKenna@onedigital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OneDigital